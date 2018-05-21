Home > Sports > Football >

Barcelona ready to sell Ousmane Dembele for Antoine Griezmann

Ousmane Dembele Barcelona ready to sell youngster for Griezmann

  • Published:
Ousmane Dembele play Dembele may leave Barcelona if Griezmann arrives (Nike)
Spanish giants Barcelona are reportedly ready to sell French youngster Ousmane Dembele to fund a transfer for his compatriot Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona brought in Dembele from Borrusia Dortmund in the 2017 summer transfer window for a reported £95m.

The 20-year-old has however not been able to replace the departed Neymar nor replicate his performances in Germany due to persistent injury which has seen him sidelined for a large amount of the season.

Josep Maria Bartomeu and Ousmane Dembele play Dembele was brought in as a possible replacement for Neymar (AFP/File)

Barcelona President Josep Bartomeu recently admitted that the club has made contact with Griezmann’s agent and according to a report by the Daily Mail, Dembele could be the player to make way if he arrives.

In the report, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was enthusiastic about the possibility of signing Dembele if he was on the market.

When question Klopp said, “Is he on the market? Now I'm interested.”

Soccer Football - Europa League Semi Final First Leg - Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - April 26, 2018 Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann in action with Arsenal's Laurent Koscielny before scoring their first goal play Greizmann has been linked with a move to Barcelona from Atletico (REUTERS/Dylan Martinez)

Dembele was on the bench for all 90 minutes in the El Classico against Real Madrid and has been unable to convince Ernesto Valverde to give him more minutes.

The report states that Barcelona are willing o be patient with Dembele for another season, but the arrival of Griezmann may prompt him to request to leave.

Despite modelling the new Barcelona kits for next season, Dembele was hauled off in the 53rd minute by Valverde in the last La Liga game of the season against Real Sociedad after suffering yet another injury.

Ousmane Dembele play Dembele may have to consider his future if Griezmann arrives (Getty Images)

 

Barcelona are also concerned that if he spends another season on the sidelines it will affect his market value given that several clubs are still interested in signing him.

The 20-year-old and Griezmann are part of Didier Deschamps’ French team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup which could determine the direction of both players during the summer transfer window.

