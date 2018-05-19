news

International kit makers Nike have released new home jerseys for La Liga champions Barcelona for the 2018/19 season.

Barcelona were already confirmed as champions with five games to go and will wear the new jersey in their last game of the season against Real Sociedad on Sunday, May 20.

The new jersey's will be worn as a tribute to departing legend Andres Iniesta who will play his final game in Barcelona's last game of the season.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the design of the new jerseys, a statement on the Nike website revealed that the stripes on the attire are for the 10 districts in Barcelona.

"Which is inspired by Camp Nou’s uniting force against the city’s 10 districts: Les Corts, Sants-Montjuïc, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi, La Barceloneta, Sant Martí, Ciutat Vella, Gràcia, Horta-Guinardó, Nou Barris and Sant Andreu.

"Each of those districts is represented on the jersey by a stripe and, in a marked shift from last season, every one is of even width," the statement read.

Pete Hoppins Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director had words of praise for Iniesta who will leave the Camp Nou this season.

He said, “Barcelona is a place where the football club is absolutely fundamental to people’s lives.

“Iniesta is an icon and a hero to the people who live in those districts, so I think it’s very apt he will get to wear the new kit for his final game for the club.”

Nike also revealed that the new home jersey will be available for sale as from Monday, May 21.