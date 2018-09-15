Pulse.ng logo
Arsenal extend contracts of Bukayo Saka, Arthur Okonkwo

Bukayo Saka, Arthur Okonkwo Players of Nigerian descent get contract extension at Arsenal

Bukayo Saka and Arthur Okonkwo will continue their development at Arsenal's football academy.

  • Published:
Arthur Okonkwo play Arthur Okonkwo will continue at Arsenal (Arsenal)

Players of Nigerian descent Bukayo Saka and Arthur Okonkwo have both extended their contracts with Premier League giants Arsenal on Friday, September 14.

The two players have Nigerian parents but were born and brought up in England and have represented the country of their birth at various youth levels.

Bukayo Saka play Bukayo Saka has been rewarded with his first professional contract at Arsenal (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka is a forward who can operate in the wide areas while Arthur Okonkwo is a goalkeeper and the two youngster have been tied down with their first professional contracts.

They both took part as Arsenal's U-18 team lost to their counterparts from Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup.

Arthur Okonkwo play Arthur Okonkwo is a goalkeeper at Arsenal (Arsenal)

Bukayo Saka, Arthur Okonkwo at Arsenal

A statement from Arsenal's Academy Manager, Per Mertesacker confirmed the deal for the youngsters on the club's official website and Twitter account.

He praised the talent of the Nigerian duo and revealed that they have a big future ahead of them in their professional careers.

Bukayo Saka play Bukayo Saka is a winger at Arsenal (Arsenal)

 

He said, “Bukayo and Arthur are talented players, who have both excelled through our Hale End Academy.

"We are delighted that they have signed their first professional contracts with us and we look forward to supporting them further through their development.“

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play Bukayo Saka and Arthur Okonkwo can still play for the Super Eagles (Getty Images)

 

Despite playing for the youth England teams Saka and Okonkwo are still Eligible to represent Nigeria at youth and senior level.

The duo are ahead of wonder kid Jayden Adetiba who also recently signed for the Arsenal academy team.

