Players of Nigerian descent Bukayo Saka and Arthur Okonkwo have both extended their contracts with Premier League giants Arsenal on Friday, September 14.

The two players have Nigerian parents but were born and brought up in England and have represented the country of their birth at various youth levels.

Bukayo Saka is a forward who can operate in the wide areas while Arthur Okonkwo is a goalkeeper and the two youngster have been tied down with their first professional contracts.

They both took part as Arsenal's U-18 team lost to their counterparts from Chelsea in the FA Youth Cup .

Bukayo Saka, Arthur Okonkwo at Arsenal

A statement from Arsenal's Academy Manager, Per Mertesacker confirmed the deal for the youngsters on the club's official website and Twitter account.

He praised the talent of the Nigerian duo and revealed that they have a big future ahead of them in their professional careers.

He said, “Bukayo and Arthur are talented players, who have both excelled through our Hale End Academy.

"We are delighted that they have signed their first professional contracts with us and we look forward to supporting them further through their development.“

Despite playing for the youth England teams Saka and Okonkwo are still Eligible to represent Nigeria at youth and senior level.