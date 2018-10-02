Pulse.ng logo
Amaju Pinnick welcomed back to FIFA after NFF elections

Amaju Pinnick FIFA welcome NFF President back to football world after elections

FIFA officials congratulated Amaju Pinnick for his victory returning him as the NFF president.

  
Amaju Pinnick play Pinnick was congratulated for his victory at the NFF elections by FIFA (FIFA)

World Football governing body FIFA have welcomed back Amaju Pinnick after he won the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) elections to emerge President yet again.

Pinnick was present in a panel meeting of the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions held in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, October 1.

The welcome back given to Pinnick was the customary tradition to re-elected members according to a statement by the NFF.

Gianni Infantino and Amaju Pinnick play Amaju Pinnick and Gianni Infantino are reunited again (NFF)

 

A member of the panel, Pinnick was lauded by FIFA President Gianni Infantino for returning back into the fold.

The Nigeria football governing head was earlier inaugurated as the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) by Africa’s football head Ahmad Ahmad on Sunday, September 30 at the 12th CAF Extra-Ordinary General Assembly held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Amaju Pinnick and Gianni Infantino play Pinnick is the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) (NFF)

 

Pinnick beat Alhaji Aminu Maigari, Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi and Mr. Chinedu Okoye at the elections held Katsina to return as NFF president from 2018 till 2022.

The NFF boss who was in attendance at the FIFA Best awards has already begun consulting with Business moguls such as Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote on how to invest and help solve financial issues bedevilling Nigerian football.

