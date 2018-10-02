news

World Football governing body FIFA have welcomed back Amaju Pinnick after he won the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) elections to emerge President yet again.

Pinnick was present in a panel meeting of the Organising Committee for FIFA Competitions held in Zurich, Switzerland on Monday, October 1.

The welcome back given to Pinnick was the customary tradition to re-elected members according to a statement by the NFF.

A member of the panel, Pinnick was lauded by FIFA President Gianni Infantino for returning back into the fold.

The Nigeria football governing head was earlier inaugurated as the 1st Vice President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) by Africa’s football head Ahmad Ahmad on Sunday, September 30 at the 12th CAF Extra-Ordinary General Assembly held in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

Pinnick beat Alhaji Aminu Maigari, Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi and Mr. Chinedu Okoye at the elections held Katsina to return as NFF president from 2018 till 2022 .

The NFF boss who was in attendance at the FIFA Best awards has already begun consulting with Business moguls such as Femi Otedola and Aliko Dangote on how to invest and help solve financial issues bedevilling Nigerian football.