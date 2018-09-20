Pulse.ng logo
Amaju Pinnick wins Nigeria Football Federation elections

NFF Elections Amaju Pinnick returns as president for next 4 years

Amaju Pinnick returns to be in charge of Nigerian football for another four years after victory in Katsina.

Amaju Pinnick play

Amaju Pinnick

(NFF)

Amaju Pinnick has returned as President of the the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after winning in the elections that held on Thursday, September 20.

Pinnick beat Alhaji Aminu Maigari Ex-Super Eagles defender Chief Taiwo Ogunjobi who is the Chairman of the Osun State Football Association and and Mr. Chinedu Okoye who is in charge of Bimo FC.

Amaju Pinnick play Amaju Pinnick will rule Nigerian football for another four years

The incumbent was tipped heavy favourite to retain his position which he did in style after a comfortable victory over his rivals.

Pinnick amassed a total of 34 votes to beat rivals Maigari who had eight votes Ogunjobi with two while Okoye did not get any.

Amaju Pinnick play Amaju Pinnick was congratulated by his rivals after the win (NFF)

The 44-year-old becomes the first man to retain his seat as President of the NFF after he displaced Maigiri in the 2014 elections.

Pinnick has had to contend with legal issues from Chris Giwa but his reelection into power means that his tenure will continue from 2018 till 2022.

Speaking after the elections, Pinnick stated that his administration is striving to do all it takes to be financially independent with minimal support from the Federal government

Amaju Pinnick play Amaju pinnick celebrates his triumph after results were announced (NFF)

 

He said, "We have proven that with our national teams the NFF has a very marketable brand, largely thanks to the sheer size of our fan base and international appeal, so it is possible to achieve this financial independence."

Seyi Akinwunmi elected NFF Vice President

Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi has been elected as the 1st Vice president of the NFF after victory in the 2018 NFF elections held in Katsina.

After the casting of votes Akinwumi was declared the winner with 41 votes to beat rival Otunba Dele Ajayi who had just two votes with one vote invalid

 

more to follow...

