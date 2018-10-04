news

Reigning champions Akwa United were knocked out of the 2018 Aiteo Cup on penalties to Enugu Rangers in their quarterfinal fixture played on Wednesday, October 3.

Rangers finished top of their group at the Sani Abacha stadium, Kano while Akwa United finished runners-up at the refurbished Enyimba international stadium, Aba.

The quarterfinal fixture ended 1-1 at the end of regulation time, Akwa United took the lead through Michael Ibe in the fourth minute through a well taken free kick.

The game played in Kano, however, had a twist as Rangers’ captain Okey Odita brought his side back into the game 20 minutes before the end as they held on till the 90th minute.

The game went to penalties with the Flying Antelopes emerging victorious in the quarterfinal.

Katsina United beat Kwara United

In another quarterfinal fixture, Katsina United beat Kwara United to progress to the semifinal.

The game played at the Agege Stadium ended in a 3-1 win over for Katsina United.

Destiny Ashadi put Katsina United in front in the 21st minute when put through by Martins Usule.

Tasiu Lawal added to the advantage just before the halftime break, Segun Alebiosu scored for Kwara but Katsina put the game past their opponents when Joshua Agboola scored the last goal of the game in the 90th minute.

AITEO Cup 2018 quarterfinal fixtures

Other quarterfinal fixture will see Nasarawa United take on El-Kanemi Warriors on Thursday at the Enyimba International Stadium, Aba.

