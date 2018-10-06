Pulse.ng logo
Ahmed Musa scores 5th goal in Al Nassr 5 Al Hazm 1

Ahmed Musa Super Eagles forward scores 5th goal for Al Nassr

Ahmed Musa was again on target for Al Nassr as they began their campaign in October on a winning note.

  • Published:
Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa is doing well for himself in Saudi Arabia (AlNassr)

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa scored his fifth goal since his move from Leicester City as Al Nassr beat Al Hazm 5-1 in Saudi Arabia Pro League fixture played on Friday, October 5.

Musa was again on target to help his side cruise to a comfortable victory over their rivals at home.

Ahmed Musa stats

The Nigerian forward who was awarded the Player of the Week in his last league outing continued his impressive performance for Al Nassr as he scored the games opener in the 26th minute.

Ahmed Musa play Musa has become one of the best players in Saudi Arabia following his performances (Al Nassr)

Al Nassr were pegged back when Rodolfo de Almeida Guimaraes equalised for the away side in the 32nd minute as both sides went into the half time break level.

Ahmed Musa and his teammates however turned on the style with the Nigerian forward providing an assist as Al Nassr scored four second half goals to seal the victory.

Ahmed Musa play Ahmed Musa has been in fine form for l Nassr (AlNassr)

 

Giuliano de Paula scored in the 47th and 57th minute in the second half to give Al Nassr a two goal cushion.

Morocco International Nordin Amrabat scored the fourth in the 74th minute before Mohammed Al-Sahlawi made it five in the 79th minute as Al Nassr continued their unbeaten run in the league.

Ahmed Musa play Musa will aim to continue his good form for the Super Eagles (AlNassr)

 

The 25-year-old forward previously scored a hattrick in their 3-0 league win over Al-Qadisiyah, and was also on target on his debut in their 2-1 win over Al Jazira in an Arab Champions League encounter.

Musa is expected to depart for the Super Eagles 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) double header qualifier against Libya which he will be captain in absence of Mikel Obi.

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
