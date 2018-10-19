Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Super Eagles stand-in captain Ahmed Musa has stated that Libya played good football when both sides clashed in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier but Nigeria wanted to win.

Musa was on target as the Super Eagles beat the Mediterranean Knights of Libya 3-2 to win the second leg encounter played in Sfax Tunisia.

Changchun Yatai striker Odion Ighalo was the match winner for Super Eagles with his second of the game.

Musa who is the most experienced player in the team was impressed with the way Libya approached the game.

In a report by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Musa started what the six points over the two legs were not easy.

He said, “We knew from the beginning it was going to be a difficult game. Libya were looking to come back after the 4-0 loss.

“The important thing is we got three points and we are happy. Libya played very good football, they put up a fight.

“They came back and tied the score before we scored our winning goal. I want to say Bravo to my colleagues.”

Libya react to loss against Nigeria

Omar Maryemi Assistant coach of the Mediterranean Knights of Libya stated that his team tried his best.

He said, “We made mistakes, and paid dearly. We pushed to level the score and we tried our best. We played well and I am proud of the team for their effort.”

While Ahmed Azzaqeh who deputised as goalkeeper Libya stated that they will still attempt to qualify from the group.

He said, “We played the best we could but Nigeria was better with converting their attempts into goals.

"We will try our best in the remaining two games, even though it’s difficult. We won’t give up.”

Rohr on Libya

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr also stated that he is pleased with the outcome of the encounter.

He said, “We played well and scored three goals that were the fruit of good football. I’m happy with this victory and happy for my team. We have good spirit in our team.”