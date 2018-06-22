Pulse.ng logo
Reactions as Nigeria beat Iceland 2-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

World Cup 2018 Musa hailed as the hero as Nigerian react to win over Iceland

Here are the reactions as the Super Eagles beat Iceland 2-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

  • Published:
Ahmed Musa became the highest goalscorer for the Super Eagles of Nigeria at a FIFA World Cup tournament after his goal against Iceland in the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 22 play Ahmed Musa was the hero as Nigeria beat Iceland (FIFA)
Ahmed Musa was hero as Twitter reacted as the Super Eagles beat Iceland 2-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup, group D second fixture on Friday, June 22.

Iceland wanted a win after their 1-1 draw against Argentina while the Super Eagles were hoping to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Croatia.

The Super Eagles started slowly and could not register a shot on or off target in the first half and they marginally dominated proceedings.

Ahmed Musa scores opener against Iceland

 

play The Super Eagles laboured to victory over Iceland (Footballfact)

Ahmed Musa doubles Nigeria's lead against Iceland

 

The Super Eagles will hope to qualify for the round of 16 when they take on Argentina while Iceland take on Croatia in their next fixture.

Ahmed Musa became the highest goalscorer for the Super Eagles of Nigeria at a FIFA World Cup tournament after his goal against Iceland in the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Friday, June 22
