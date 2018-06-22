Here are the reactions as the Super Eagles beat Iceland 2-0 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Iceland wanted a win after their 1-1 draw against Argentina while the Super Eagles were hoping to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Croatia.
The Super Eagles started slowly and could not register a shot on or off target in the first half and they marginally dominated proceedings.
The Super Eagles will hope to qualify for the round of 16 when they take on Argentina while Iceland take on Croatia in their next fixture.