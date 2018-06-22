news

Ahmed Musa was hero as Twitter reacted as the Super Eagles beat Iceland 2-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup , group D second fixture on Friday, June 22.

Iceland wanted a win after their 1-1 draw against Argentina while the Super Eagles were hoping to bounce back from a 2-0 defeat to Croatia.

The Super Eagles started slowly and could not register a shot on or off target in the first half and they marginally dominated proceedings.

Ahmed Musa scores opener against Iceland

Ahmed Musa doubles Nigeria's lead against Iceland

The Super Eagles will hope to qualify for the round of 16 when they take on Argentina while Iceland take on Croatia in their next fixture.