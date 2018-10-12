news

Everton forward Ademola Lookman who has interest from Nigeria was on target for the England U-21 Young Lions as they swept aside Andorra 7-0 to qualify for the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Lookman who played against Latvia in their last fixture was named in the starting line up by England boss Aidy Boothroyd for the home game in Chesterfield played on Thursday, October 11.

It was Lookman who opened the floodgate of goals for England when he converted a pass through to him by Jonjoe Kenny with his weaker left foot.

Ezri Konsa made it two with when he converted a ball through to him by Lewis Cook.

Lookman created an assist for fellow Everton teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin who scored the third just before halftime.

Calvert-Lewin scored his second from the penalty spot with Liverpool and Arsenal’s Dominic Solanke and Reiss Nelson added more gloss to the scoreline along with an own goal from Christian Garcia the final of the game.

Lookman did not last the entire duration as he gave way for Nelson in the 73rd minute.

The result puts England in an untouchable position with 23 points before their last qualification game.

He is expected to be in action when England Young Lions travel to take on their Scotland counterparts on Tuesday, October 16.

Lookman and Nigeria

Lookman took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the win and getting a goal and assist.

The Super Eagles are set for a doubleheader 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya which Lookman will play no part in.