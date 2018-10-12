Pulse.ng logo
Ademola Lookman scores for England U-21 despite interest from Nigeria

Ademola Lookman is wearing the England colours for the time being as his international future continues to be in question.

  • Published:
Ademola Lookman play Ademola Lookman contributed a goal and assist for England's U-21 (England)

Everton forward Ademola Lookman who has interest from Nigeria was on target for the England U-21 Young Lions as they swept aside Andorra 7-0 to qualify for the 2019 UEFA European Under-21 Championship.

Lookman who played against Latvia in their last fixture was named in the starting line up by England boss Aidy Boothroyd for the home game in Chesterfield played on Thursday, October 11.

England U-21 play Lookman was named in the starting line up for England U-21 (England)

 

It was Lookman who opened the floodgate of goals for England when he converted a pass through to him by Jonjoe Kenny with his weaker left foot.

Ezri Konsa made it two with when he converted a ball through to him by Lewis Cook.

Lookman created an assist for fellow Everton teammate Dominic Calvert-Lewin who scored the third just before halftime.

Nigerian-born striker Ademola Lookman scored a hattrick for Everton as they beat ATV Irdning 22-0 in a preseason friendly game played on Saturday, July 14. play Lookman has been linked with a possible switch to represent Nigeria (Twitter/Everton)

Calvert-Lewin scored his second from the penalty spot with Liverpool and Arsenal’s Dominic Solanke and Reiss Nelson added more gloss to the scoreline along with an own goal from Christian Garcia the final of the game.

Lookman did not last the entire duration as he gave way for Nelson in the 73rd minute.

England U-21 play

England U-21

(England)

The result puts England in an untouchable position with 23 points before their last qualification game.

He is expected to be in action when England Young Lions travel to take on their Scotland counterparts on Tuesday, October 16.

Lookman and Nigeria

Lookman took to his official Instagram account to celebrate the win and getting a goal and assist.

 

The Super Eagles are set for a doubleheader 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Libya which Lookman will play no part in.

Ademola Lookman play Ademola Lookman could still represent the Super Eagles of Nigeria (England)

He is still eligible to play for Nigeria as England manager Gareth Southgate hinted that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are encouraging him with game time for the national team which he is yet to get with the Three Lions.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Football

Ahmed Musa
Ahmed Musa ready to continue goalscoring form against Libya
Mohamed Anis Saltou
5 Libyan players the Super Eagles must watch out for
Sunday Akleche
Kidnappers want N50 million for Lobi Star forward Sunday Akleche and his fiance
China have ambitions of becoming a superpower in world football.
Football China and India, football's biggest minnows, in rare clash
