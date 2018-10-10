news

Adel Amrouche has quit his role as coach of Libya four days before they face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Mediterranean Knights of Libya are top of the group E AFCON qualification group ahead of the double header against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 50-year-old Amrouche had already released a 22- man squad for the home and away clash but according to latest developments he will not play any part in the encounter.

According to a report by Libyan newspaper outlet The Libyan Observer, Amrouche has quit his role as head coach over unpaid wages for the last six months despite the progress of the team.

Th report states aside from the dispute with the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) over wages, some senior players of the team have not been impressed with the tactics employed by the Algerian-Belgium manager and requested that he was laid off.

The report also states that Amrouche is not impressed with way the LFF treated his own assistants compared to the indigenous ones as they expected him to pay for their salaries.

Libya are unbeaten in the qualification series after a draw away to South Africa and their preparation has now suffered a dent.