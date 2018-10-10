Pulse.ng logo
Adel Amrouche quits as Libya coach before Super Eagles AFCON

2019 AFCON qualifiers Adel Amrouche quits as Libya coach 4 days before Super Eagles clash

The Algerian coach has stepped down from his role as Libya coach over disputes with the federation about wages.

  • Published:
Adel Amrouche play Adel Amrouche is no longer the coach of Libya (Goal)

Adel Amrouche has quit his role as coach of Libya four days before they face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Mediterranean Knights of Libya are top of the group E AFCON qualification group ahead of the double header against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The 50-year-old Amrouche had already released a 22- man squad for the home and away clash but according to latest developments he will not play any part in the encounter.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles are set to face Libya without their coach who has been talking tough (Getty Images)

According to a report by Libyan newspaper outlet The Libyan Observer, Amrouche has quit his role as head coach over unpaid wages for the last six months despite the progress of the team.

Th report states aside from the dispute with the  Libyan Football Federation (LFF) over wages, some senior players of the team have not been impressed with the tactics employed by the Algerian-Belgium manager and requested that he was laid off.

play Some Libyans players were not impressed with Amrouche's tactics (Kawowo Sports)

The report also states that Amrouche is not impressed with way the LFF treated his own assistants compared to the indigenous ones as they expected him to pay for their salaries.

Libya are unbeaten in the qualification series after a draw away to South Africa and their preparation has now suffered a dent.

Libya national team play are still confident ahead of their clash against the Super Eagles (Naija Li)

The report states that Libyan manager Omar Al-Miryami is expected to take up the coaching lead after Amrouche's departure as they are expected to arrive Nigeria a day before the first leg clash scheduled for Saturday, October 13.

