Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Libya arrive Uyo one day before Super Eagles AFCON clash

2019 AFCON qualifiers Libya arrive Uyo one day before Super Eagles clash

The Libyans travel arrangement will see them touch down in Nigeria a day before their AFCON qualifier against the Super Eagles.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Libya national team play

Libya national team

(Naija Li)

The Mediterranean Knights of Libya have stated that they will arrive Uyo on Friday, October 12 for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Libyans are top of Group E after an away draw against the Bafana Bafana in South Africa and are set to take on the Super Eagles in a doubleheader which will be crucial to both countries hopes of progressing to the tournament.

play Adel Amrouche has listed 22 players for the clash against the Super Eagles (Kawowo Sports)

The first leg tie between Libya and Nigeria is scheduled to hold at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium Uyo on Saturday, October 12.

According to a report by Complete Sports, the Libyans have decided not to make the trip to Nigeria until a day before the clash.

Abrahim aleyat and kalu-orji play The Super Eagles last met Libya at the CHAN (Supersport)

 

The report states that the Adel Amrouche led side will arrive Nigeria from the Libyan capital Tripoli in the early hours of Friday and will train at the at the stadium on the same day ahead of the encounter.

Amrouche has already listed 22 players for the clash and will hope his side can maintain their lead at the top of the table ahead of the second leg.

Premier League sides Leicester City and Arsenal have offered their support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria ahead of their 2018 FIFA World Cup group D fixture against Argentina. play The Super Eagles aim for maximum points against Libya in their double header (Getty Images)

The measures taken by Libyan indicate utmost seriousness as they aim to get maximum points from the clash with the Super Eagles.

The Libyans players and officials will also depart the country immediately after the game ahead of the second leg which will be hosted in Tunisia.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

Top 3

1 Lionel Messi Argentina star says he will never forget World Cup victory...bullet
2 Premier League Hazard, Sterling lead nominees for Player of the Month...bullet
3 Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others...bullet

Related Articles

Super Eagles NFF confirm Kaduna to host next AFCON qualifier against Libya
Eberechi Eze Ignored by Nigeria, QPR youngster gets England U-20 call up
2019 AFCON qualifiers Libya coach Adel Amrouche calls up 22 players for Super Eagles clash
Super Eagles Mikel still missing as Rohr calls up Success, 23 others for AFCON 2019 qualifiers against Libya
2019 AFCON qualifiers South Africa reduce ticket price for Super Eagles clash
2019 AFCON qualifiers Super Eagles to face Libya in Tunisia
Super Eagles Libya coach accuses Nigeria of using juju ahead of AFCON 2019 qualifier in October
2019 AFCON qualifiers CAF confirm DR Congo, Botswana referees for Super Eagles double-header against Libya clash
2019 AFCON qualifiers Libya lead Super Eagles group after goalless draw away to South Africa
Independence Day Super Eagles players celebrate Nigeria at 58

Football

Fabio Cannavaro expects the Chinese Super League title race between his Guangzhou Evergrande and Shanghai SIPG to go to "the last minute of the last game"
Football Cannavaro says China title race 'will go to last game'
England's Ben Chilwell (centre) won his first international cap against Switzerland last month
Football Leicester's Chilwell replaces Shaw in England squad
Alexander Kokorin, pictured, and Pavel Mamaev will not face any immediate fallout from Russia's football federation
Football Ex-Russia footballers in probe over cafe assault
Luka Modric has already beaten Cristiano Ronaldo to the FIFA best player award
Football Modric v Ronaldo rematch as Ballon d'Or nominees unveiled
X
Advertisement