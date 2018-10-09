news

The Mediterranean Knights of Libya have stated that they will arrive Uyo on Friday, October 12 for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Libyans are top of Group E after an away draw against the Bafana Bafana in South Africa and are set to take on the Super Eagles in a doubleheader which will be crucial to both countries hopes of progressing to the tournament.

The first leg tie between Libya and Nigeria is scheduled to hold at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium Uyo on Saturday, October 12.

According to a report by Complete Sports, the Libyans have decided not to make the trip to Nigeria until a day before the clash.

The report states that the Adel Amrouche led side will arrive Nigeria from the Libyan capital Tripoli in the early hours of Friday and will train at the at the stadium on the same day ahead of the encounter.

Amrouche has already listed 22 players for the clash and will hope his side can maintain their lead at the top of the table ahead of the second leg.

The measures taken by Libyan indicate utmost seriousness as they aim to get maximum points from the clash with the Super Eagles.