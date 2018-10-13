Pulse.ng logo
Go
Twitter Nigeria reacts to Super Eagles 4-0 win over Libya

Has Ighalo been forgiven? Twitter Nigeria reacts to Super Eagles 4-0 win over Libya

Super Eagles 4-0 win generated nine out of the 10 trending items on Twitter Nigeria as at the time of writing.

  • Published:
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles play

Odion Ighalo Super Eagles

(Instagram)

Despite a hat-trick in Super Eagles 4-0 win over Libya on Saturday, October 13, Nigerians are still finding it hard to forgive Odion Ighalo over his failings at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Ighalo has had to deal with not being well-liked by Nigerians who blame his missed chances against Argentina for Super Eagles exit from the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

On Super Eagles first home game since the World Cup, the striker netted a hat-trick as Nigeria pummeled Libya 4-0.

Ighalo redemption?

Ighalo was the talk of Twitter Nigeria after the game as Nigerians reacted to the win.

Quick reminder: That Ighalo scored hat tricks doesn't mean that we have forgiven him for that world cup miss,” Twitter user @s0m3b0di wrote.

Ighalo hattrick. Lol, the stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone,” Twitter user @Shawnife_wrote.

“If Ighalo can score his first hattrick for the super eagles, you too can make it. Don't give up,” @iamsteveolaa wrote.

Ighalo scored hattrick against Libya today. Isn't God wonderful? Can we now forgive him for the terrible World Cup performance?@iSlimfit asked.

Ighalo is just making sure he erase that horrible world cup performance,” @danieliyam wrote.

It doesn't matter Odion Ighalo plays. All that matters is bang in the goals. That he has done today with two sweet goals. Well done @ighalojude,” another Twitter user wrote.

“Ighalo substituted and gets a standing ovation!!! Maybe he will unlock his Instagram comments today,”  @Ebuka wrote.

Very happy for Odion Ighalo.He has had a very hard time in the Super Eagles but has stuck in &  continued carrying on. Got his reward today & now has a platform to really take off. A firing Ighalo is a big asset to us because he offers so much even without scoring,” @biolakazeem said.

“Ighalo for president...  3goals for Super Eagles #issagoal,” @surest_diva wrote.

Iwobi impresses

Iwobi was the toast of Twitter Nigeria after he impressed in Super Eagles 4-0 win in his number 10 role. The Arsenal star ran the game from midfielder, creating a host of chances and getting an assist.

As good as Odion Ighalo's hattrick was, my Man of the Match was Alex Iwobi. His creativity and probing forward passes were integral to a cohesive @NGSuperEagles attacking display in the 2nd half, “ Twitter user @SegunThePundit wrote.

“Iwobi enjoying a good season. Kudos to Wenger and Emery. Also his family for keeping him grounded,”  @hawt_red wrote.

Dear Mikel, you can resign. We have Iwobi now. Omo ologo,”  @PoojaMedia wrote.

Iwobi dribbles like Okocha and passes like Ronaldinho,” @FOLABI__ wrote.

That Alex Iwobi pass for Odion Ighalo's second goal. Top notch. Uncle Jay Jay Okocha would have been very proud,” @iamOkon wrote.

Iwobi is our star boy. Leave story. Just leave it,@Sir_Fin said.

The AFCON 2019 qualifier dominated Twitter Nigeria conversation it generated nine out of the 10 trending items as at the time of writing.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is the Sports Editor at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

X
