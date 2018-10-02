news

Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles squad for the upcoming doubleheader against Libya for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Rohr named a 24-man team for the doubleheader which kicks off with a game in Uyo on Saturday, October, 13 with the return leg in Tunisia on Tuesday, October 16.

These are five talking points from the squad.

1. Isaac Success returns

After a 19-month absence, Isaac Success has earned a recall to the Super Eagles after a run of impressive outings for Watford.

Despite managing just 68 minutes in seven Premier League games for Watford this season, Success looks like a rejuvenated man so far this season. He has also netted twice in the League Cup.

He might not have been outstanding, but Success is definitely on his way back to his best.

Isaac Success this season in the Premier League

In his last Super Eagles outing , which was also his debut, Success was impactful when he came on as a second-half substitute, showing glimpses of the threat he poses when he full stride.

Rohr has given him a chance again and the Super Eagles boss along with many Nigerians will be looking he is in full stride in the games against Libya.

2. No chance for Ikouwem Udo yet

As Enyimba continue to impress on the continental front, one player that has stood out is Ikouwem Udo who has been very impressive at left-back.

But while the rise in his profile has been very easy to see, Super Eagles boss Rohr has continued to shut his eyes to him.

Even with the scarcity of a quality left-back, Rohr has still not deemed Utin good enough to be called up, instead preferring Jamilu Collins who plays in the German second division.

3. Match rusty Omeruo keeps getting chances

Since joining Leganés on another loan deal, Kenneth Omeruo has yet to kick a ball for the La Liga side. In seven league games, Omeruo has been only been able to make the bench just twice. The reason for his absence is not known but Rohr does not look worried or concerned about it.

4. Mikel absent again

For the second consecutive time since the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Super Eagles captain Mikel John Obi has not been called up by Rohr.

He was left out of the squad for the games against Seychelles and Liberia during the last international break because of injury and he is missing again despite regaining full fitness.

5. In-form Iwobi is back

After withdrawing from international duties during the last international break, Alex Iwobi is back for the Super Eagles games against Libya.

Iwobi is also returning brimming with confidence that has made him one of the most improved players at Arsenal this season.

Super League squad for Libya game

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (Elche FC, Spain); Ikechukwu Ezenwa (Enyimba FC); Daniel Akpeyi (Chippa United, South Africa)

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Abdullahi Shehu (Bursaspor FC, Turkey); Semi Ajayi (Rotherham United, England); Bryan Idowu (Lokomotiv Moscow, Russia); Chidozie Awaziem (FC Porto, Portugal); William Ekong (Udinese FC, Italy); Leon Balogun (Brighton & Hove Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany)

Midfielders: Ogenyi Onazi (Trabzonspor FC, Turkey); Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Stoke City FC, England); John Ogu (Hapoel Be’er Sheva, Israel)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Al Nasr FC, Saudi Arabia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Moses Simon (Levante FC, Italy); Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray SK, Turkey); Odion Ighalo (Changchun Yatai, China); Alex Iwobi (Arsenal FC, England); Samuel Kalu (Bordeaux FC, France); Isaac Success (Watford FC, England)