ABU champion Joe Boy vows to crush Ghanaian opponent Nukpe

Reigning African Boxing Union (ABU) lightweight champion, Oto 'Joe Boy' Joseph, has vowed to crush his Ghanaian challenger, Nathaniel Nukpe, when they clash in the title fight at GOtv Boxing Night 15 on Sunday, July 29.

Joe Boy Vs Nukpe will be the biggest fight of the seven bouts of the GOtv Boxing Night 15 which will hold at the Indoor Sports Hall of the Obafemi Awolowo (formerly Liberty) Stadium in Ibadan.

Ahead of the fight, the champion is talking tough.

“This is is my first title defence and I will do everything to retain my title. Nukpe may come with his Kente, but will not leave Nigeria with my belt. I will floor him. He’d not last the distance. Quote me,” raved Joe Boy.

Other fights of the night

Other fights of the night include the international the national challenge bout between ABU welterweight champion, Olaide “Fijaborn” Fijabi and old foe, Kazeem “Iberu” Ariyo; an international light middleweight challenge duel between the explosive Akeem “Dodo” Sadiku of Nigeria and Franc Houanvoegbe of Benin Republic as well as a national cruiserweight challenge clash, which will see Idowu “ID Cabasa” Okusote up against Michael “Lion Heart” Godwin.

Also in the lightweight division, Prince “Lion” Nwoye will take on the fast rising Ridwan “Scorpion” Oyekola. Vincent “Dada” Essien is billed to fight Segun “Showboy” Olalehin in a national light welterweight contest, while Daniel “Big Shark” Emeka and Sulaimon “Olags” Adeosun will slug it out in a heavily anticipated national light heavyweight clash.

The event, sponsored by GOtv and Bet King, will be beamed live on SuperSport in 47 African countries. The best boxer at the event will go home with a cash prize of N1 million alongside the Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy.