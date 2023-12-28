Weekend Vibes: 21 events to end the year with a bang

Let’s get into the fun activities still left:

Friday

1. South Socials Lavida Night ft. Joe Boy

Drinks, dancing, games, DJ sets, and live music from Joe Boy will be going down at Moist Beach, Oniru. Get tickets for ₦7,000 here.

2. The Cavemen live

Catch this high-life band singing their sweet music at Muri Okunola Park for just ₦21,500. Get tickets here.

3. Lege Single Hookup

Viral internet sensation Lege Miami is using his online matchmaking skills physically at the Radisson Blu GRA Ikeja. Small Doctor and Oritsefemi will be performing. It’s free.

4. Amapiano district

Those who want to dig it on the dance should assemble at The Good Village, Oniru. Tickets are ₦10,000.

5. Shallipopi Live in Benin

The son of the soil is coming back home. Shallipopi will be in Benin at the Victor Uwaifo Creative Hub. Get tickets for ₦15,000 here.

6. Abuja Music Concert

Abuja's hottest artists will gather at BMT Gardens. Tickets go for just ₦5,000. Get them here.

7. Amapiano Night

Another Amapiano party is going down this Friday with the hottest DJ in town, Dope Caesar, and South African DJ Njelic spinning the wheels. Get ready to dance away at The Good Beach. Tickets are ₦8,500.

8. Cool Daze City Boyz Vibe

See Bxnx perform live while DJ Obi churns out electrifying beats at Truth Beach Club. VI. Tickets are ₦20,000.

9. Catching Waves

Visit a private beach and party to your heart’s content. Drinks, games, music, and all the fun will be going down at Ilashe Beach. Tickets are ₦45,000 here.

SATURDAY

10. Kakadu, the Musical

There is nothing quite like a live-stage play. This Broadway-style musical will be showing at the Muson Centre Onikan. Get tickets for ₦15,850 here.

11. Our Land Alte Carnival

If you love alternative sounds, Ajebutter 22, Boj, Bloody Civilian, and Odunsi The Engine will be performing at Muri Okunola Park. Get tickets for ₦5,000 here.

12. Gen Z Fest

Gen Zs need to have fun too. They can party hard while enjoying side attractions like musical performances, DJ sets from star DJs like Wanni and Handi, games, and fashion pop-ups at Landmark Beach. Tickets go for ₦5,000.

13. Streat Fuud Carnival

What if I told you that you could have unlimited food and drinks at Truth Beach Club, VI, for just ₦15,000? Check it out here.

14. Detty O. Clock

Round off Detty December with a Detty party by the waterside at Foreshore Harbours, Ikoyi. Tickets are just ₦5,000.

15. Disturbing Gidi

Attend a 2000s-themed party looking fly at 3699 Lounge, Victoria Island. It’s free! So you have no excuse.

SUNDAY

16. Zero Gravity Lagos

Countdown into the New Year at one of the littest parties in Lagos at Sol Beach, Oniru. The one and only DJ Consequence will be there, so it’s going to be a rave. Check here for reservations.

17. Pepper Soup Festival

Do you love pepper soup with its delicious aroma and all manner of meat? Then check out the Pepper Soup Carnival happening at Amore Gardens, Lekki. It’s free, but register here

18. Obi's House: Closing Party

The finale of Obi’s party will be for 24 hours as you party from New Year’s Eve and all New Year's Day. Check here for reservations.

19. Casablanca Daze December

Party into the New Year at Hov Beach House, Ilashe Beach. Tickets include the boat trip, and it’s ₦30,000. Check it out here.

20. Lagos Fireworks Display

Celebrate entering into the New Year with an elaborate fireworks show at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge. Tickets are ₦5,000.

21. Piano Hub