What Skincare Products Are Perfect for Your Sleep Style?

While you’re asleep, your body boosts blood flow to the skin, repairs damage, and regenerates new cells. The best time for product absorption and effectiveness is during sleep, especially between 10 PM and 4AM, when cell turnover is at its peak. This makes your bedtime skincare routine important, so the key is choosing ingredients that complement your skin’s natural repair cycle.

Let’s see how your sleep style impacts your skin and the best night products for your beauty rest.

Night Serums for Every Sleeper

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a deep sleeper, out like a light all night long. You’ll benefit from rich, hydrating serums that go deep into your skin. When shopping, you should look out for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, retinol, and peptides. These ingredients help with hydration and anti-ageing, making the most of your uninterrupted beauty sleep.

The Ordinary Retinol 0.5% in Squalane cocorosey.net

The Ordinary Retinol 1% in Squalane. Price: ₦16,500, Shop Coco Rosey.

If you’re someone who gets at least 7-8 hours of uninterrupted sleep, your skin is in the ideal state to absorb and benefit from powerful active ingredients like retinol and peptides. Retinol increases cell turnover, fights signs of aging, and boosts collagen production. However, it can take around 10-20 minutes for retinol to fully absorb, so be patient and let it sink in before layering other products.

Key Ingredients: Retinol, Squalane

Retinol, Squalane Benefits: Anti-aging, improved skin texture, collagen boost

Anti-aging, improved skin texture, collagen boost Usage Tip: Apply after cleansing and wait a few minutes before adding a moisturizer to lock it in.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you find yourself tossing and turning for most of the night, calming and soothing serums are your best bet. Ingredients like chamomile, aloe vera, and niacinamide can help calm any redness and irritation, giving your skin a much-needed boost despite a restless night.

If, like me, your sleep is erratic, the Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Cream is a great option for hydration without the heaviness of traditional creams. Thanks to its lightweight, fast-absorbing formula that seriously moisturizes, it’s suited for both deep sleepers and light sleepers.

cocorosey.net

Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Cream. Price: ₦16,500, Shop Coco Rosey.

The hyaluronic acid absorbs quickly, making it ideal for all sleep patterns. It’s lightweight, so it doesn’t feel sticky or heavy, which is great if you’re a restless sleeper who moves around a lot. While it absorbs fast, the glycerin and olive extract ensure your skin stays hydrated and plump throughout the night. Even light sleepers will wake up with softer, smoother skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Editor’s Note: The Neutrogena Hydro Boost line is one of my favourite skincare lines. I’ve used and have talked about their products in other Pulse Picks articles. If you’re looking for moisture? Neutrogena Hydro Boost.

The Balance Active Formula Hyaluronic Deep Moisture Serum is an affordable and effective option for those looking to boost hydration without breaking the bank.

Key Ingredients:

Hyaluronic Acid (5%): This is a potent concentration that helps the skin retain moisture by binding water molecules, ensuring long-lasting hydration.

(5%): This is a potent concentration that helps the skin retain moisture by binding water molecules, ensuring long-lasting hydration. Syn®-Ake (4%): A peptide that helps smooth fine lines and wrinkles by temporarily relaxing facial muscles.

Balance Active Formula Hyaluronic Deep Moisture Serum https://www.24eleven.ng/balance-active-formula-hyaluronic-deep-moisture-serum-30ml-1oz

It’s a lightweight serum packed with hyaluronic acid and absorbs in 1-2 minutes making it ideal for all skin types, especially dry or dehydrated skin. Price: ₦7,700. Where to Buy: Shop Girly Essentials.

ADVERTISEMENT