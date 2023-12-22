ADVERTISEMENT
Skip the Danfo Drama: Top 4 Ride-Hailing apps that won't empty your bank account

Temi Iwalaiye

These are the best and least expensive ride-hailing apps for those who hate public transport.

The best ride-hailing apps
Let’s face it, public transportation can be a hassle. From running to enter the bus to sitting in a cramped place to annoying agberos and conductors, the convenience of ride-hailing apps and their cabs is unrivalled, but they can be so expensive.

As an extensive user of ride-hailing apps, I’ll be sharing the best and cheapest means of transportation, especially in December when they are so expensive.

You’re more likely to find a driver on Rida than on any other app. This is because the driver doesn’t have to share a large percentage with the ride-hailing company.

Click here for Android and here for iOS to download the app.

This app and company are only in Lagos for now, but they make commuting to and from work so easy. It’s essentially a ride-sharing app or a car rental service, so you and your friends can book for it even when going to a party.

Check out shuttlers here.

When inDrive came on board, it was really cheap. Nowadays, it’s not as cheap as it used to be, but it’s still better than others since surge prices don't apply. You will also find a lot of drivers on this app because the percentage sharing with the company is low.

Check out InDrive here.

Uber reigns as one of the cheapest ride-hailing companies. Getting an Uber might be a hassle, but you're sure the price isn’t going to be cutthroat. Plus, your security is more assured when you use an Uber.

Temi Iwalaiye

