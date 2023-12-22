Skip the Danfo Drama: Top 4 Ride-Hailing apps that won't empty your bank account

Let’s face it, public transportation can be a hassle. From running to enter the bus to sitting in a cramped place to annoying agberos and conductors, the convenience of ride-hailing apps and their cabs is unrivalled, but they can be so expensive.

As an extensive user of ride-hailing apps, I’ll be sharing the best and cheapest means of transportation, especially in December when they are so expensive.

4. Rida

You’re more likely to find a driver on Rida than on any other app. This is because the driver doesn’t have to share a large percentage with the ride-hailing company.

Click here for Android and here for iOS to download the app.

3. Shuttlers

This app and company are only in Lagos for now, but they make commuting to and from work so easy. It’s essentially a ride-sharing app or a car rental service, so you and your friends can book for it even when going to a party.

Check out shuttlers here.

2. InDrive

When inDrive came on board, it was really cheap. Nowadays, it’s not as cheap as it used to be, but it’s still better than others since surge prices don't apply. You will also find a lot of drivers on this app because the percentage sharing with the company is low.

Check out InDrive here.

1. Uber

