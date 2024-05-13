ADVERTISEMENT
Smell like a playboy: Timini Egbuson shares his top 5 perfumes

Temi Iwalaiye

Do you want to smell like Timini Egbuson, popularly known as Bad Boy Timini?

How to smell like Timini Egbuson
Nigerian actor Timini shared how he layers on his perfume during a night out, in case you want to steal his scent.

Here are Timini’s best perfumes.

Unique'e Crush on me [basenotes]
Unique'e Crush on me [basenotes] Pulse Nigeria
This is from the Unique'e Luxury collection, with a subtle blend of caramel and patchouli, accented by lime and ginger, and soft floral notes. This long-lasting aroma is notable for its great concentration, making it a must-try for every fragrance enthusiast.

See how much it costs here.

Maison Crivelli Hibiscus Mahajád [Neimanmarcus]
Maison Crivelli Hibiscus Mahajád [Neimanmarcus] Pulse Nigeria

This is a scent created in collaboration with perfumer Quentin Bisch, is inspired by the flavour of hibiscus tea at a gemstone market. Rose and hibiscus are prominent in the fragrance, which also has floral and fruity notes that are enhanced by leather and vanilla absolute.

Check it out here.

amouage opus xv blue king [fragrancesng]
amouage opus xv blue king [fragrancesng] Pulse Nigeria

The perfume begins with lively citrus and then moves to a powerful, animalistic base of oud, emphasising the scent's magical scent. Find it here.

nishane hacivat [fragranceng]
nishane hacivat [fragranceng] Pulse Nigeria

It features stimulating notes of pineapple and bergamot, backed by genuine woody notes. This blissful scent has become an iconic choice for many. Check it out here.

frederic malle portrait of a lady [fragrancesng]
frederic malle portrait of a lady [fragrancesng] Pulse Nigeria

This is a sophisticated, sumptuous perfume by Dominique Ropion, featuring the strongest dose of rose essence and patchouli heart. It's based on an oriental rose, benzoin, cinnamon, sandalwood, patchouli, musk, and frankincense, evoking sensuous beauty and attracting people like magnets. See how much it cost here.

