Smell like a playboy: Timini Egbuson shares his top 5 perfumes

Here are Timini’s best perfumes.

Unique'e Crush on Me

Pulse Nigeria

This is from the Unique'e Luxury collection, with a subtle blend of caramel and patchouli, accented by lime and ginger, and soft floral notes. This long-lasting aroma is notable for its great concentration, making it a must-try for every fragrance enthusiast.

See how much it costs here.

Maison Crivelli Hibiscus Mahajád

This is a scent created in collaboration with perfumer Quentin Bisch, is inspired by the flavour of hibiscus tea at a gemstone market. Rose and hibiscus are prominent in the fragrance, which also has floral and fruity notes that are enhanced by leather and vanilla absolute.

Check it out here.

The Amouage Opus XV Blue King

The perfume begins with lively citrus and then moves to a powerful, animalistic base of oud, emphasising the scent's magical scent. Find it here.

Nishane Hacivat

It features stimulating notes of pineapple and bergamot, backed by genuine woody notes. This blissful scent has become an iconic choice for many. Check it out here.

Portrait of a Lady

