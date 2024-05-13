Nigerian actor Timini shared how he layers on his perfume during a night out, in case you want to steal his scent.
Smell like a playboy: Timini Egbuson shares his top 5 perfumes
Do you want to smell like Timini Egbuson, popularly known as Bad Boy Timini?
Here are Timini’s best perfumes.
Unique'e Crush on Me
This is from the Unique'e Luxury collection, with a subtle blend of caramel and patchouli, accented by lime and ginger, and soft floral notes. This long-lasting aroma is notable for its great concentration, making it a must-try for every fragrance enthusiast.
See how much it costs here.
Maison Crivelli Hibiscus Mahajád
This is a scent created in collaboration with perfumer Quentin Bisch, is inspired by the flavour of hibiscus tea at a gemstone market. Rose and hibiscus are prominent in the fragrance, which also has floral and fruity notes that are enhanced by leather and vanilla absolute.
Check it out here.
The Amouage Opus XV Blue King
The perfume begins with lively citrus and then moves to a powerful, animalistic base of oud, emphasising the scent's magical scent.
Nishane Hacivat
It features stimulating notes of pineapple and bergamot, backed by genuine woody notes. This blissful scent has become an iconic choice for many.
Portrait of a Lady
This is a sophisticated, sumptuous perfume by Dominique Ropion, featuring the strongest dose of rose essence and patchouli heart. It's based on an oriental rose, benzoin, cinnamon, sandalwood, patchouli, musk, and frankincense, evoking sensuous beauty and attracting people like magnets.
