No more dry lips— we've found the best 5 lip glosses in the world

After rigorous testing by reviewers and editors, these five products come highly recommended. That's why we proudly present them as the five best lip glosses of all time.

1. MAC Lipglass

Sometimes, a girl needs the simplicity of clear lip gloss. MAC Lipglass is a renowned makeup product celebrated for its long-lasting transparent gloss. It endures for over four hours and can be applied solo or layered with your favourite lipstick.

Moreover, it is surprisingly affordable.

2. Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer

Rihanna's lip gloss not only smells and tastes divine but also comes in various shades, complementing diverse skin tones.

A satisfied customer raved about its beautiful neutral colour and shine.

3. Maybelline New York Lifter Gloss High Shine Lip Gloss

Maybelline Lifter Gloss is a budget-friendly lip gloss with a lightweight texture that nourishes the lips, thanks to its formulation with hyaluronic acid.

Surprisingly, it's more affordable than you'd expect.

4. Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss

The Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss is a lightweight, hydrating lip gloss enriched with skin-nourishing oils like apricot kernel, olive fruit, kukui seed, and avocado oil. It provides a glossy finish and impressive staying power. Available in nine shades, you can find the one that suits you best.



5. Tower28's Shine On Lip Jelly

Designed for sensitive skin, Tower28's Shine On Lip Jelly contains raspberry seed and rosehip oil to shield lips from environmental irritants, preventing drying and peeling. Free from harmful ingredients like menthol or beeswax, it isn't sticky, making it perfect for completing a no-makeup, makeup look.