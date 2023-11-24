ADVERTISEMENT
No more dry lips— we've found the best 5 lip glosses in the world

Temi Iwalaiye

The era of lipsticks has faded, and now almost every woman prefers glossy, shiny lips. But don't be fooled; not all lip glosses are created equal.

Best lip gloss for dry lips [Maybelline]
Some are excessively sticky or lack staying power, disappearing moments after application. Others may cause discomfort or even rashes. That’s why you have to be discerning about the type of lip gloss you choose.

After rigorous testing by reviewers and editors, these five products come highly recommended. That's why we proudly present them as the five best lip glosses of all time.

Mac Cosmetics [MAC]
Sometimes, a girl needs the simplicity of clear lip gloss. MAC Lipglass is a renowned makeup product celebrated for its long-lasting transparent gloss. It endures for over four hours and can be applied solo or layered with your favourite lipstick.

Moreover, it is surprisingly affordable. Grab yours here.

Fenty Beauty Bomb [essenza]
Rihanna's lip gloss not only smells and tastes divine but also comes in various shades, complementing diverse skin tones.

A satisfied customer raved about its beautiful neutral colour and shine. Get this amazing lip gloss here.

Maybelline Lifter [Amazon]
Maybelline Lifter Gloss is a budget-friendly lip gloss with a lightweight texture that nourishes the lips, thanks to its formulation with hyaluronic acid.

Surprisingly, it's more affordable than you'd expect. Get it here.

Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss [Bobbi Brown Cosmetic]
The Bobbi Brown Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss is a lightweight, hydrating lip gloss enriched with skin-nourishing oils like apricot kernel, olive fruit, kukui seed, and avocado oil. It provides a glossy finish and impressive staying power. Available in nine shades, you can find the one that suits you best.

If you want to nourish your lips, check it out here.

[ Tower 28 ]
Designed for sensitive skin, Tower28's Shine On Lip Jelly contains raspberry seed and rosehip oil to shield lips from environmental irritants, preventing drying and peeling. Free from harmful ingredients like menthol or beeswax, it isn't sticky, making it perfect for completing a no-makeup, makeup look.

You can get it at an affordable price here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

