You start getting wrinkles in your early 20s, here’s how to prevent early ageing

Preventing wrinkles is easier than reversing them, so it's important to establish a good skincare routine as soon as possible, especially in your twenties.
Start taking care of your skin early to prevent premature ageing.
Scientists have said that after 25 years wrinkles begins to appear.
There are various anti-ageing products available, including creams, serums, lotions, gels, ointments, and powders.
- Sunscreen is crucial in preventing damage from the sun's UV rays, which can degrade the skin's collagen and lead to hyperpigmentation and wrinkles.
- Retinoids are also important as they can diminish wrinkles, reduce hyperpigmentation, and stimulate collagen production.
- Vitamin C products, such as glycolic acid and hyaluronic acid, along with acids and peptides, can also contribute to anti-ageing improvements.
- Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, helps counteract the oxidative effects of UV rays and evens skin tone.
- Moisturizers labelled as anti-aging can reduce the appearance of wrinkles.
Some recommended anti-ageing products include:
- Paula's Choice Resist Intensive Repair Cream: Contains retinol, hyaluronic acid, and peptides to minimize wrinkles and stimulate collagen production.
- CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Face Serum: Provides hydration and helps restore moisture to the skin.
- La Roche-Posay 10% Pure Vitamin C Serum: Brightens the skin, stimulates collagen production, and reduces fine lines and wrinkles.
- CeraVe Ultra-Light Moisturizing Lotion SPF 30: Combines essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and protect the skin, along with SPF 30 sunscreen.
- The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion: A gentler retinoid option designed for sensitive skin.
Remember to apply these products as directed and start a skincare routine that works for you.
