ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Can you get rid of pimples in 24 hours? We found a hack that works

Temi Iwalaiye

There’s nothing as annoying as having an event to go to and seeing pimples on your face.

How to get rid of pimple
How to get rid of pimple

There are various theories about getting rid of pimples overnight, such as using toothpaste. However, we have found that this method is not as effective.

Recommended articles

Cue pimple patches. Pimple patches, also called acne stickers are adhesive stickers applied directly to a pimple and left for a while to minimise breakouts.

Pimple patches can be effective for certain types of pimples. Wash and cleanse your face before applying it.

Pimple patch [elle]
Pimple patch [elle] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

1. Pimple patches help heal: Hydrocolloid patches, the most common type, absorb pus and fluid from pimples, which can speed up healing and reduce inflammation.

2. Pimple patches reduce redness and swelling: By absorbing fluids and creating a moist environment, patches can help reduce the appearance of redness and swelling.

3. They stop you from bursting pimples yourself: Patches act as a barrier, preventing you from picking at your pimple, which can worsen inflammation and scarring.

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Pimple patches work best on inflamed pimples with a visible pus head. They won't work on blackheads, whiteheads, or deeper cysts.

2. Pimple patches do not cure acne: Patches are a temporary fix, not a cure for acne. They won't prevent future breakouts.

3. They might lead to skin irritation: Some people experience irritation from the adhesive on the patches.

1. Corsx Acne Pimple Master Patch

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Eelhoe Acne Pimple Patch Invisible Acne Removal

3. Breylee Invisible Acne Removal Pimple Patch

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She loves to write about anything and everything. She's also called to the Nigerian bar.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

How to get rid of pimple

Can you get rid of pimples in 24 hours? We found a hack that works

Best massage and facial spots in Lagos

Where to get the perfect massage and facial in Lagos

Best cocktails in the world

7 best cocktails to try at restaurants and parties

How to get rid of dandruff for good

How to get rid of dandruff in your hair for good