Can you get rid of pimples in 24 hours? We found a hack that works

Cue pimple patches. Pimple patches, also called acne stickers are adhesive stickers applied directly to a pimple and left for a while to minimise breakouts.

Pimple patches can be effective for certain types of pimples. Wash and cleanse your face before applying it.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Benefits of pimple patches

1. Pimple patches help heal: Hydrocolloid patches, the most common type, absorb pus and fluid from pimples, which can speed up healing and reduce inflammation.

2. Pimple patches reduce redness and swelling: By absorbing fluids and creating a moist environment, patches can help reduce the appearance of redness and swelling.

3. They stop you from bursting pimples yourself: Patches act as a barrier, preventing you from picking at your pimple, which can worsen inflammation and scarring.

Cons of pimple patches

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Pimple patches work best on inflamed pimples with a visible pus head. They won't work on blackheads, whiteheads, or deeper cysts.

2. Pimple patches do not cure acne: Patches are a temporary fix, not a cure for acne. They won't prevent future breakouts.

3. They might lead to skin irritation: Some people experience irritation from the adhesive on the patches.

Check out some pimple patches we found on Jumia