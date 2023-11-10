Get these 5 budget-friendly Adidas sweatshirts for men with less than N36k

For those seeking the perfect blend of comfort and affordability, Adidas offers a range of sweatshirts that not only keep you warm but also keep you on-trend without spending a fortune.

Dear Kings, it’s about time you elevate your wardrobe with these affordable essentials today.

Getty

In this article, we'll explore five affordable Adidas sweatshirts every man should definitely add to their wardrobe.

1. Adidas Legends Hoodie

Adidas.com

While the Adidas Legend Hoodie excels in performance, it also shines as a versatile style piece and that’s why it’s a ‘must have’ for every man who loves style.

This cool sweatshirt is available in an array of colours, from classic blacks and greys to bolder hues, it offers options for every taste.

The hoodie's understated design makes it easy to pair with jeans, joggers, or even athletic shorts, allowing for seamless integration into various casual and sporty outfits.

This is one of the go-to sweatshirts for any outing during the cold months and it’s one of the most affordable Adidas sweatshirts on the market priced at N25,000.

2. Trefoils Essentials Hoodie

Adidas.com

For those who appreciate Adidas' heritage, the Originals Trefoil Hoodie is a timeless classic.

Featuring the iconic Trefoil logo on the chest, this hoodie pays homage to Adidas' rich history.

The regular fit and soft cotton fabric ensure a comfortable fit, making it a go-to choice for casual outings or lounging.

Currently on sale at the Adidas store for N30,000, it comes in up to 10 colours including Yellow, White, Black, Red, Grey, amongst others.

3. Essentials Terry 3-Stripes sweatshirt

Adidas.com

Adidas is renowned for its iconic three stripes, and the Essentials Terry Sweatshirt proudly features them, adding a touch of classic Adidas style.

The detailed 3-Stripes which feature on either sleeve is a nod to the brand's rich heritage in sportswear, making a bold statement without being overly flashy.

The regular fit ensures a comfortable and relaxed silhouette, making it easy to pair with your favorite jeans, joggers, or even athletic wear.

This adaptability makes it a go-to choice for various occasions and a real option considering it costs just N28,000.

4. Quarter-Zip pullover

Adidas.com

In the realm of versatile and stylish wardrobe essentials, the quarter-zip pullover stands out as a timeless classic.

The quarter-zip pullover is renowned for its adaptability in style.

Whether you're dressing for a casual weekend outing, a business casual office environment, or even a laid-back social event, the quarter-zip effortlessly bridges the gap between formal and informal attire.

It can be paired with jeans for a relaxed look or layered over a collared shirt for a more polished ensemble and would cost you just N33,000 to own a piece.

5. Essentials Fleece 3-Stripes Full-Zip Hoodie

Adidas.com

The Essentials 3-Stripes Fleece Hoodie is a classic choice that combines comfort with the iconic Adidas aesthetic.

With the signature three stripes running down the sleeves and the Adidas logo on the chest, this hoodie effortlessly blends sporty vibes with casual style.

The soft fleece material provides warmth, making it an ideal companion for chilly days, hangouts, parties and casual gatherings.

These sweatshirts are on sale in the Adidas store for N26,000.

Adidas has consistently delivered quality sportswear, and its range of affordable sweatshirts for men is no exception.