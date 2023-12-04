Explore these 4 awesome food pairings to enjoy with Pepsi

In this article, we’ll explore four Nigerian food combinations that perfectly complement the fizzy delight of Pepsi.

Jollof Rice and Pepsi Fiesta

The Jollof Rice by Liviamaks Kitchen is the best in Lagos Instagram/Liviamakskitchen

Jollof rice is the undisputed champion of Nigerian cuisine, and when it joins forces with Pepsi, magic happens.

The tantalizing blend of fluffy rice, spicy tomatoes, and a succulent protein like meat, chicken, or turkey is taken to new heights when washed down with the crisp, cool taste of Pepsi.

It's a party in your mouth that you won't want to miss!

We recommend the Jollof Rice from LiviaMaks Kitchen if you really grasp that savouring taste.

Pounded Yam and Egusi Soup with a Pepsi Twist

Facebook

For a hearty and satisfying experience, you can pair a steaming plate of pounded yam and egusi soup with an ice-cold Pepsi.

The smoothness of the pounded yam perfectly complements the nutty richness of the egusi soup, while the fizzy kick of Pepsi adds a delightful contrast.

The Egusi and Poundo combo from Liviamaks kitchen will surely leave your taste buds dancing.

Suya and Pepsi Punch

Google

What’s Suya without Pepsi?

This is one of the most popular food combos you can try with Pepsi, and even on the go.

It's a dynamic duo that proves opposites attract in the world of culinary delights.

We recommend the Suya from Norma. They make the best Suya and BBQ in Lagos.

They have two spots on the mainland (Magodo and Ikeja) and one other on the Island at Lekki.

But you may also place an order online at any time via this link, from the convenience of your home or place of business.

Akara and Bread with a Pepsi Pop

Facebook

When the crispy exterior of akara, deep-fried bean cakes, meets the bubbly pop of Pepsi, snack time becomes a celebration.

The savory goodness of akara is so heavenly that the bread combo easily creates a perfect balance.

Akara and Bread is one of the quickest go-to recipes every Nigerian must have surely tried.

Well…if you haven’t, you can either make it at home with this simple recipe or order now from The Akara and Grill restaurant.