Cracked feet? Find out the secret to baby-smooth feet

Epsom salt baths offer numerous benefits for feet including relief from foot pain, skin exfoliation, and fungal infection treatment. Epsom salt contains magnesium sulfate, a compound which has been used for centuries as a healing agent and pain reliever. It is often added to hot baths and foot soaks to reduce stress.

We found the best Epsom salt for a perfect foot soak.

Teal's Epsom Salt Foot Soak

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Dr Teal’s Epsom Salt Foot Soak is known for soothing weary and hurting feet. It has baking soda which removes foot odour. It’s also made with magnesium sulphate which helps to reduce stress.

See how much it is here.

Footcure Tea Tree Oil Soak

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

This tea tree oil foot soak will help you get rid of tough calluses, dry skin, athlete's foot, irritations, nasty odours, and aches and pains.

The smoothness of your feet will shock you. Check it here.

Sebamed cracked heel balm

Pulse Nigeria

Sebamed cracked heel balm supports skin barrier regeneration with high skin tolerability and a pH value of 5.5. It softens feet, removes calluses and fissures, regenerates the disturbed lipid barrier, supports skin cell regeneration, and contributes to nail elasticity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check it out here.

Dr Teal's Lavender Epsom Salt

Pulse Nigeria

Dr Teal's Lavender Epsom Salt is infused with lavender essential oil, which helps relieve muscle pain and soothe the skin. You can use it as a foot cleanser by soaking it in warm water.