ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Cracked feet? Find out the secret to baby-smooth feet

Temi Iwalaiye

Having cracked heels can be such an eye sore that it stops you from going out wearing open shoes like sandals and slippers.

Remedies for cracked feet
Remedies for cracked feet

Recommended articles

Epsom salt baths offer numerous benefits for feet including relief from foot pain, skin exfoliation, and fungal infection treatment. Epsom salt contains magnesium sulfate, a compound which has been used for centuries as a healing agent and pain reliever. It is often added to hot baths and foot soaks to reduce stress.

We found the best Epsom salt for a perfect foot soak.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Teal's foot therapy [UBUY]
Dr Teal's foot therapy [UBUY] Pulse Nigeria

Dr Teal’s Epsom Salt Foot Soak is known for soothing weary and hurting feet. It has baking soda which removes foot odour. It’s also made with magnesium sulphate which helps to reduce stress.

See how much it is here.

Footcure tea tree oil [Ubuy]
Footcure tea tree oil [Ubuy] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This tea tree oil foot soak will help you get rid of tough calluses, dry skin, athlete's foot, irritations, nasty odours, and aches and pains.

The smoothness of your feet will shock you. Check it here.

Sebamed Cracked heel Balm [Cocci]
Sebamed Cracked heel Balm [Cocci] Pulse Nigeria

Sebamed cracked heel balm supports skin barrier regeneration with high skin tolerability and a pH value of 5.5. It softens feet, removes calluses and fissures, regenerates the disturbed lipid barrier, supports skin cell regeneration, and contributes to nail elasticity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check it out here.

dr teals lavender body scrub [lamifragrance]
dr teals lavender body scrub [lamifragrance] Pulse Nigeria

Dr Teal's Lavender Epsom Salt is infused with lavender essential oil, which helps relieve muscle pain and soothe the skin. You can use it as a foot cleanser by soaking it in warm water.

We found it here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Cracked feet? Find out the secret to baby-smooth feet

Cracked feet? Find out the secret to baby-smooth feet

See Tiwa Savage's ₦1M outfit dupes that are less than ₦10k

See Tiwa Savage's ₦1M outfit dupes that are less than ₦10k

Ladies, look curvier with these butt and hip pads that’re less than ₦9,000

Ladies, look curvier with these butt and hip pads that’re less than ₦9,000

We found Ayra Starr’s mini-skirts for less

We found Ayra Starr’s mini-skirts for less

Itchy and cracking skin? The best eczema creams to soothe your skin

Itchy and cracking skin? The best eczema creams to soothe your skin

Stop hurting your eyes; these cute blue-ray glasses cost less than ₦3,000

Stop hurting your eyes; these cute blue-ray glasses cost less than ₦3,000

Weekend Vibes: 20 of the best events happening this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 20 of the best events happening this weekend

Planning to japa or visit a cold country? The best winter coats and boots to get

Planning to japa or visit a cold country? The best winter coats and boots to get

Puffy or wrinkled eyes? Try the 5 best eye creams

Puffy or wrinkled eyes? Try the 5 best eye creams

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Remedies for cracked feet

Cracked feet? Find out the secret to baby-smooth feet

20 of the best events happening this weekend

Weekend Vibes: 20 of the best events happening this weekend

How to stop hurting your eyes with blue light glasses [shuttershock]

Stop hurting your eyes; these cute blue-ray glasses cost less than ₦3,000

Get Ayra Starr's mini skirt for less

We found Ayra Starr’s mini-skirts for less