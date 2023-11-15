5 stellar men’s watches that are way cheaper than you think

You don't need to drain your savings to own a stylish timepiece that turns heads. We've scoured the market to find five incredible men's watches that are not just easy on the eyes but also surprisingly cheaper than you think.

Get ready to boost your wrist game without feeling the pinch in your pocket!

Casio G-Shock GA-100 Series

Watch Locker

The Casio G-Shock GA-100 Series is a tough, cool, and budget-friendly timepiece.

The G-shock series is one of the most expensive class of watches with its prices starting from N70,000 and can cost as much as N6-7 million.

However, this watch doesn't just handle rough and tumble; it also brings a bold style to your wrist.

Packed with features and durability, it's a steal that won't leave your bank account gasping for breath.

You can get this watch for just for N150,400 at Watch Locker. You can either visit their store at 31C, Mobolaji Bank Way in Ikeja or their other store at the Park Place Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki, Phase 1, Lagos.

They are also located in Abuja with their store located at Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse II.

Seiko 5 Series

Addide.com

If you’ve never heard of affordable elegance? Then you should get familiar with the Seiko 5 Series.

These automatic watches from Seiko bring class without the hefty price tag.

With a variety of styles and colors, finding a Seiko 5 that matches your vibe is a breeze – and you won't believe how affordable this watch is considering the average price of this currently in Nigeria is around N150,000.

Click here to order your Seko 5 series on Addide Stores for the best price on the market.

Citizen Men’s Blue Dial Gold Stainless Steel Watch

Watch Locker

The Citizen BI1032-58L Men's Blue Dial Gold Stainless Steel Watch effortlessly combines sophistication with a touch of boldness.

Its striking blue dial, encased in gold stainless steel, adds a timeless elegance to any wrist.

With Citizen's renowned craftsmanship and attention to detail, this watch is not just an accessory but a statement piece for the modern gentleman.

Whether you're an outdoor enthusiast or just appreciate a reliable timepiece, this one won't cost you an arm and a leg when you order at Watch Locker.

Timex Men’s Essex Avenue Chronograph Steel Watch

Watch Locker

Timex has been rocking the watch game for ages, and the Essex Avenue Chronograph is a prime example.

With a classic design and modern features like a chronograph, this watch effortlessly goes from work to play.

It's like having your own mini time-travelling companion, and contrary to what you must’ve heard, you won't break the bank when you purchase this watch at Watch Locker.

And oh.... did we mention that Watch Locker is currently giving out one free wristwatch when you buy two watches from their store? That’s right, so click that link so you won’t have to miss out on their early Christmas gift.

Fossil Nate Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch

Maybrands.ng

For those who love a touch of sophistication, the Fossil Watch is the way to go.

The Fossil Nate Chronograph Stainless Steel Watch is a total showstopper with its sleek design and rugged charm.

There are lots of people who feel Fossil watches are ridiculously expensive, but this is one of the ones which is pretty affordable considering their reputation.

It's not just a watch; it's a style statement that goes from casual to classy effortlessly. With its durable stainless-steel build and cool chronograph features, it's the perfect wrist companion for any adventure!

You can get this classic timepiece for just N113,000 when you order on May Brands. It’s the best price we’ve seen so far.

