5 perfect locations in Lagos to propose to your girlfriend

Here are the most romantic places to say "Will you marry me? and to hear "I do" in Lagos.

Fret not, for we've got the lowdown on the most enchanting locations for a marriage proposal in Lagos.

The Sky Restaurant at Eko Hotels & Suites is a splendid choice for a proposal, offering breathtaking views of the Lagos skyline. The modern décor, coupled with gentle lighting, creates an elegant and romantic atmosphere. Enhance the experience by booking a private table for your marriage proposal moment. Find it at Adetokunbo Ademola Street, Eko Hotel, Lagos, Nigeria.

Nestled at La Campagne Tropicana Beach, Oniru, this exotic beach resort in Lagos sets the stage for a memorable proposal. With its stunning location near the Atlantic shore, it seamlessly blends luxury with nature's beauty. Plan an unforgettable beachside dinner, complete with a violinist serenading your special moment.

This beautiful location, found at the Twin Towers on Okunde Bluewater Scheme, Off Remi Olowude St., Lekki, 788 on the Sea, stands as one of Lagos' most romantic proposal spots. Its captivating views of the coastline provide a backdrop for an unforgettable moment. Collaborate with the staff to add a unique touch or secure a table with a breathtaking view of the Atlantic Ocean.

Located at Landmark Centre, Oniru, Shiro Restaurant boasts an ideal setting for proposals. The dimly lit and spacious ambiance creates an intimate atmosphere, while the beautiful courtyard can be rented and adorned for a picture-perfect proposal and celebration.

Among the most beautiful hotels in Lagos, Art Hotel houses the Mist Restaurant—a perfect venue for proposals and engagement parties. The beautiful decor will make your woman enraptured while you ask her to spend the rest of her life with you.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

