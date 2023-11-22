Looking for a way to capture picture-perfect moments without breaking the bank? Well, hold onto your selfie sticks because we've curated a stellar lineup of 5 Android phones with top-notch camera prowess, all under ₦50,000
5 Itel phones with the best camera quality under ₦60,000
Get ready to snap, shoot, and selfie your way through life with these budget-friendly smartphones.
Say cheese, budget style!
Itel A60
The itel A60 series often provides good value for the money, and this phone is known for offering a versatile camera setup within a budget.
Itel S16 Pro
Another off the itel series is the S16 which is also focused on camera performance.
The S16 Pro is one of the budget-friendly options with a decent camera setup.
Itel P38
The Itel P38 boasts a capable camera system that delivers crisp and clear images.
With its user-friendly interface, capturing memorable moments is a breeze for any photography enthusiast
Itel S15 Pro
The Itel S15 Pro boasts an impressive camera setup, featuring a dual-lens system on the rear that combines a 8-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, delivering sharp and vibrant images with enhanced depth perception.
On the front, selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 16-megapixel camera equipped with AI Beauty Mode.
Itel A04
The Itel A04 boasts a modest camera setup with a primary rear lens capturing clear moments at 5 megapixels.
On the front, it features a 2-megapixel selfie camera for capturing your best angles
Please note that specifications and prices may vary, and it's essential to check the latest information and user reviews before making a purchase.
