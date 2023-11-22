5 Itel phones with the best camera quality under ₦60,000

Say cheese, budget style!





Itel A60

Jumia





The itel A60 series often provides good value for the money, and this phone is known for offering a versatile camera setup within a budget.





Itel S16 Pro

Jumia





Another off the itel series is the S16 which is also focused on camera performance.

The S16 Pro is one of the budget-friendly options with a decent camera setup.

Itel P38

Jumia

The Itel P38 boasts a capable camera system that delivers crisp and clear images.

With its user-friendly interface, capturing memorable moments is a breeze for any photography enthusiast





Itel S15 Pro

SLOT





The Itel S15 Pro boasts an impressive camera setup, featuring a dual-lens system on the rear that combines a 8-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, delivering sharp and vibrant images with enhanced depth perception.

On the front, selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 16-megapixel camera equipped with AI Beauty Mode.









Itel A04

SLOT





The Itel A04 boasts a modest camera setup with a primary rear lens capturing clear moments at 5 megapixels.

On the front, it features a 2-megapixel selfie camera for capturing your best angles

