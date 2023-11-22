ADVERTISEMENT
5 Itel phones with the best camera quality under ₦60,000

David Ben

Get ready to snap, shoot, and selfie your way through life with these budget-friendly smartphones.

Looking for a way to capture picture-perfect moments without breaking the bank? Well, hold onto your selfie sticks because we've curated a stellar lineup of 5 Android phones with top-notch camera prowess, all under ₦50,000

Say cheese, budget style!



Itel A60
The itel A60 series often provides good value for the money, and this phone is known for offering a versatile camera setup within a budget.

Itel S16 Pro
Another off the itel series is the S16 which is also focused on camera performance.

The S16 Pro is one of the budget-friendly options with a decent camera setup.

Itel P38
Itel P38 Jumia
The Itel P38 boasts a capable camera system that delivers crisp and clear images.

With its user-friendly interface, capturing memorable moments is a breeze for any photography enthusiast



Itel S15 Pro
Itel S15 Pro SLOT



The Itel S15 Pro boasts an impressive camera setup, featuring a dual-lens system on the rear that combines a 8-megapixel primary sensor with a 5-megapixel depth sensor, delivering sharp and vibrant images with enhanced depth perception.

On the front, selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 16-megapixel camera equipped with AI Beauty Mode.



Itel A04
Itel A04 SLOT



The Itel A04 boasts a modest camera setup with a primary rear lens capturing clear moments at 5 megapixels.

On the front, it features a 2-megapixel selfie camera for capturing your best angles

Please note that specifications and prices may vary, and it's essential to check the latest information and user reviews before making a purchase.

