Don't hide your hands! 5 best creams to lighten dark knuckles

If you have dark knuckles on your hands (and feet), then we have the right products to clear them.

1. Pr. Francoise Bedon Lightening Cream for Hands and Feet

This cream is specifically made for hands, feet, elbows, and knees and lightens dark knuckles. It aims to moisturise the skin for a delicate, tender feel while also whitening, unifying, and clarifying discoloured skin tones.

Get it for 8,800 here.

2. The Hyper-Skin Brightening Dark Spot Vitamin C Serum

The Hyper Skin Brightening Dark Spot Vitamin C Serum combines vitamin C, kojic acid, hyaluronic acid, turmeric, and salicylic acid to tackle obstinate blemishes brought on by UV damage and acne scars. It's non-irritating, effective, and gentle.

We found it here.

3. Advanced Clinicals Vitamin C Brightening Cream

What makes this product stand out is it is made of all-natural products so it's perfect for sensitive skin and brightens without bleaching. This brightening cream has a concentrated pure aloe vera base for optimal absorption of therapeutic nutrients, and it is enhanced with Vitamin E and green tea. It also nourishes the skin with soothing coconut and jojoba oils.

Get it here.

4. EnaSkin Dark Spot Corrector

EnaSkin Dark Spot Corrector contains lactic acid, salicylic acid, kojic acid, and extract from morinda citrifolia. It works well for all skin types, is gluten-free, and helps reduce hyperpigmentation around the knuckle area.

It’s available in Nigeria, right here.

5. Amlactin Alpha-Hydroxy Body Lotion

Dark spots and hyperpigmentation can be addressed with the dermatologist-tested Amlactin Alpha-Hydroxy Body Lotion. It has lactic acid, which gently exfoliates and breaks down dry skin, and alpha-hydroxy acid, which eliminates dead skin cells and revitalises the surface layer of the skin. It hydrates, smoothens, and enhances skin rejuvenation and can help reduce the appearance of dark knuckles.