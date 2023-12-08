ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  pulse-picks

Don't hide your hands! 5 best creams to lighten dark knuckles

Temi Iwalaiye

The best creams to lighten your dark knuckles.

Best creams for dark knuckles
Best creams for dark knuckles

Recommended articles

If you have dark knuckles on your hands (and feet), then we have the right products to clear them.

PR Francoise bedon Lightening Cream For Hands and Feet [afroglamourcosmetics]
PR Francoise bedon Lightening Cream For Hands and Feet [afroglamourcosmetics] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

This cream is specifically made for hands, feet, elbows, and knees and lightens dark knuckles. It aims to moisturise the skin for a delicate, tender feel while also whitening, unifying, and clarifying discoloured skin tones.

Get it for 8,800 here.

Hyper Skin brightening Vitamin C serum
Hyper Skin brightening Vitamin C serum Pulse Nigeria

The Hyper Skin Brightening Dark Spot Vitamin C Serum combines vitamin C, kojic acid, hyaluronic acid, turmeric, and salicylic acid to tackle obstinate blemishes brought on by UV damage and acne scars. It's non-irritating, effective, and gentle.

ADVERTISEMENT

We found it here.

Advanced Clinicals serum [iherb]
Advanced Clinicals serum [iherb] Pulse Nigeria

What makes this product stand out is it is made of all-natural products so it's perfect for sensitive skin and brightens without bleaching. This brightening cream has a concentrated pure aloe vera base for optimal absorption of therapeutic nutrients, and it is enhanced with Vitamin E and green tea. It also nourishes the skin with soothing coconut and jojoba oils.

Get it here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Enaskin dark spot remover [ubuy]
Enaskin dark spot remover [ubuy] Pulse Nigeria

EnaSkin Dark Spot Corrector contains lactic acid, salicylic acid, kojic acid, and extract from morinda citrifolia. It works well for all skin types, is gluten-free, and helps reduce hyperpigmentation around the knuckle area.

It’s available in Nigeria, right here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Amlactin relief body lotion [Youtopia]
Amlactin relief body lotion [Youtopia] Pulse Nigeria

Dark spots and hyperpigmentation can be addressed with the dermatologist-tested Amlactin Alpha-Hydroxy Body Lotion. It has lactic acid, which gently exfoliates and breaks down dry skin, and alpha-hydroxy acid, which eliminates dead skin cells and revitalises the surface layer of the skin. It hydrates, smoothens, and enhances skin rejuvenation and can help reduce the appearance of dark knuckles.

Check it out here.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

10 African countries with the largest population lacking electricity

10 African countries with the largest population lacking electricity

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Egypt's richest man joins trending billionaire migration to UAE

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

Meet the Sapeurs, Congolese who wear expensive outfits though they live in poor communities

10 African countries with the highest debts to the IMF

10 African countries with the highest debts to the IMF

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

Top 10 African cities with the highest purchasing power

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

10 African countries with the highest fertility rate in 2023

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

5 ways to spot a sex addict or know if you are one

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

7 reasons women don't get wet even when aroused

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

4 African countries are responsible for 70% of the chocolate in the world

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Dry harmattan skin [stylecraze]

Don't have desert-dry skin this harmattan, use the 5 best creams

Toke most expensive bags [Instagram]

Toke Makinwa's 5 most expensive handbags

The perfect bras for plus sized women [seventeen]

Big boob problems solved: 5 places to get the perfect bras

Christmas gift ideas for him this season

5 gifts every man wants this Christmas