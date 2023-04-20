The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

What caused the recent fighting in Sudan? [Pulse Explainer]

Ima Elijah

The tussle for power and disagreements over the transition from military to civilian rule have been the main factors behind the conflict.

Burhan and Hemedti [BBC]
Burhan and Hemedti [BBC]

Recommended articles

This article seeks to explore the reasons behind this conflict.

In 2019, the military and paramilitary forces came together to oust Sudan's former leader, Omar al Bashir. However, there have been longstanding disagreements between the two groups over how the country should be run.

ADVERTISEMENT

The military is led by General al Burhan, while the paramilitary is headed by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, popularly known as Hemedti, who serves as the deputy head of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council.

The recent clashes arose from a tussle for power between the military and paramilitary. Both sides have claimed control over strategic locations, including the presidential palace, airports, and airbases.

The violence erupted over tensions about the transition from military to civilian rule. In the days leading up to the clashes, RSF troops were deployed around the country. This deployment was viewed as a violation of the law by the army, leading to tensions between the two groups.

The crux of the disagreement between the military and paramilitary was how and when the RSF should be integrated into the military. The military wanted the transition to happen within two years, while the paramilitary insisted it would take ten years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The integration of the paramilitary into the military is a key condition of a framework deal agreed in December 2021, which would see power transferred to civilians. However, the agreement has been delayed due to failed talks.

Despite the ongoing conflict, General al Burhan has expressed openness to negotiations, stating that he is willing to negotiate if it leads to fair and peaceful solutions.

The RSF has also issued a statement, affirming its commitment to restoring "the rights of our people." However, the fighting continues.

ADVERTISEMENT

The conflict in Sudan has been ongoing for several years, with the recent clashes between the military and paramilitary being the latest development. The tussle for power and disagreements over the transition from military to civilian rule have been the main factors behind the conflict.

While both sides have expressed a willingness to negotiate, a peaceful resolution to the crisis remains elusive.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Enugu university bans students from wearing eyelashes, finger nails

Enugu university bans students from wearing eyelashes, finger nails

Expert advises Tinubu on how to address insecurity

Expert advises Tinubu on how to address insecurity

Troops kill 54 terrorists in 2 weeks, rescue 468 kidnapped victims

Troops kill 54 terrorists in 2 weeks, rescue 468 kidnapped victims

2.2 million children in Nigeria not immunised – UNICEF

2.2 million children in Nigeria not immunised – UNICEF

No US firm exited Nigeria – American Business Council boss

No US firm exited Nigeria – American Business Council boss

Military destroys 46 illegal refineries, arrest 28 suspects

Military destroys 46 illegal refineries, arrest 28 suspects

Financial crime convictions rising in 2023 – EFCC boss

Financial crime convictions rising in 2023 – EFCC boss

Nigerian journalist Jibrin Ndace set to launch 3 books on ‘Insurgency Horrors’

Nigerian journalist Jibrin Ndace set to launch 3 books on ‘Insurgency Horrors’

Don’t give room for cabals, reward our efforts - Support group tells Tinubu

Don’t give room for cabals, reward our efforts - Support group tells Tinubu

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

APC flag [Twitter/@BashirAhmaad]

APC calls for calm, ahead of Saturday’s Zamfara rerun

Burhan and Hemedti [BBC]

What caused the recent fighting in Sudan? [Pulse Explainer]

Elon Musk.Theo Wargo/WireImage

Twitter CEO Elon Musk threatens legal action against Microsoft

Rhessi Satellite [Skynews]

Old NASA satellite, Rhessi, expected to hit Earth today