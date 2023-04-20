What caused the recent fighting in Sudan? [Pulse Explainer]

This article seeks to explore the reasons behind this conflict.

Tussle for Power: Military vs. Paramilitary

In 2019, the military and paramilitary forces came together to oust Sudan's former leader, Omar al Bashir. However, there have been longstanding disagreements between the two groups over how the country should be run.

ADVERTISEMENT

The military is led by General al Burhan, while the paramilitary is headed by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, popularly known as Hemedti, who serves as the deputy head of Sudan's ruling Sovereign Council.

The recent clashes arose from a tussle for power between the military and paramilitary. Both sides have claimed control over strategic locations, including the presidential palace, airports, and airbases.

Transition from Military to Civilian Rule

The violence erupted over tensions about the transition from military to civilian rule. In the days leading up to the clashes, RSF troops were deployed around the country. This deployment was viewed as a violation of the law by the army, leading to tensions between the two groups.

The crux of the disagreement between the military and paramilitary was how and when the RSF should be integrated into the military. The military wanted the transition to happen within two years, while the paramilitary insisted it would take ten years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The integration of the paramilitary into the military is a key condition of a framework deal agreed in December 2021, which would see power transferred to civilians. However, the agreement has been delayed due to failed talks.

Open to Negotiations

Despite the ongoing conflict, General al Burhan has expressed openness to negotiations, stating that he is willing to negotiate if it leads to fair and peaceful solutions.

The RSF has also issued a statement, affirming its commitment to restoring "the rights of our people." However, the fighting continues.

Conclusion

ADVERTISEMENT

The conflict in Sudan has been ongoing for several years, with the recent clashes between the military and paramilitary being the latest development. The tussle for power and disagreements over the transition from military to civilian rule have been the main factors behind the conflict.