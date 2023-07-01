ADVERTISEMENT
US to welcome 5,550 new citizens at 2023 Independence Day

News Agency Of Nigeria

So far in FY 2023, USCIS has welcomed 588,900 new U.S. citizens as of June 7 and made significant progress in reducing our naturalization pending queues.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the naturalisation ceremonies are part of the activities lined up to celebrate the 2023 Independence Day.

Independence Day (July 4th) is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States, on July 4, 1776.

USCIS, in a statement on Friday, stated that naturalisation ceremonies demonstrated the country’s commitment to welcoming immigrants and promoting the benefits of U.S. citizenship for all who are eligible.

In fiscal year (FY) 2022, USCIS welcomed 974,000 new U.S. citizens.

“Promoting citizenship and making the naturalisation process accessible to all who are eligible are a beautiful extension of many ideals that birthed our nation 247 years ago,” USCIS Director Ur Jaddou said.

“This holiday is always a special opportunity to reaffirm our commitment to the USCIS mission and to welcome new citizens as they begin their American journey.”

Every July 4, we celebrate the day the Second Continental Congress adopted the Declaration of Independence in 1776, declaring that the 13 American colonies regarded themselves as a new nation—the United States of America—and were no longer part of the British Empire.

USCIS commemorates this momentous occasion by hosting special Independence Day-themed naturalisation ceremonies across the country.

Throughout these ceremonies, USCIS will honor and recognize the commitment and contributions of our newest U.S. citizens.

This summer, USCIS is highlighting the importance of civics and citizenship with a series of events.

Civics Season began with a special ceremony on World Refugee Day and will end with the Fiscal Year 2023 Citizenship and Integration Grants award announcement.

This year’s Independence Day activities will include special naturalisation ceremonies across the country, including close to our nation’s capital at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello in Virginia, and the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.

News Agency Of Nigeria

