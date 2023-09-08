ADVERTISEMENT
US military makes major move in Niger

Ima Elijah

This move marks the first major military operation in Niger since a coup unfolded in the country in July.

US military [Bo Zaunders/Getty Images]
The maneuver, orchestrated by the Headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, involves the repositioning of troops and equipment within the region.

The United States is concurrently executing the withdrawal of a limited number of non-essential personnel, citing an "abundance of caution" as the primary reason behind this strategic shift. This move marks the first major military operation in Niger since a coup unfolded in the country in July, 2023.

U.S. officials, speaking to Reuters on the matter, emphasised the prudence of this consolidation. They affirmed that the operation aims to secure American assets while simultaneously addressing the persistent threat of violent extremism in the area.

Importantly, these developments do not signify a fundamental alteration in the U.S. military's overall posture in Niger. Officials have conveyed that they are continually assessing various options as they chart a path forward.

Furthermore, it's worth noting that the relocation of U.S. military assets has been meticulously coordinated with and approved by the relevant authorities.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

