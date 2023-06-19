ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

U.S. Blinken meets China’s top foreign policy chief

News Agency Of Nigeria

Blinken’s visit is the first by a US secretary of state to China since 2018, and it comes amid heightened tensions between the rival powers.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 19, 2022.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 19, 2022.

Recommended articles

Wang ranks above China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing’s power hierarchy.

Blinken’s visit is the first by a US secretary of state to China since 2018, and it comes amid heightened tensions between the rival powers.

On Sunday, Blinken spoke with Qin for seven and a half hours much longer than planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

During their meeting, Blinken reiterated that the U.S. pursues a “vision for a world that is free, open and upholds the international rules-based order.’’

The U.S. secretary of state also invited Qin to Washington.

Both sides said the talks had been frank and constructive.

There is speculation that Blinken could meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping later on Monday, but so far there has been no confirmation from Beijing.

If the meeting materialised, it would be seen as a special gesture by the Beijing government.

ADVERTISEMENT

During his first visit to China as the U.S. top diplomat, Blinken has addressed a number of contentious issues, but also areas in which Beijing and Washington could cooperate, the U.S. State Department said.

The U.S. and China have one of the world’s most important bilateral relationships.

Those ties have been severely strained by a raft of issues, including China’s backing of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The threats from Beijing against Taiwan and ongoing trade disputes in areas like advanced computer chips.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Surging shipping costs, tax will harm Nigeria's oil industry - Bloomberg

Surging shipping costs, tax will harm Nigeria's oil industry - Bloomberg

Access free power without refueling your generator with pricey petrol

Access free power without refueling your generator with pricey petrol

Wike explains why he supported Akpabio to become Senate President

Wike explains why he supported Akpabio to become Senate President

Zamfara Governor wants FG to dualise Funtua to Gusau road

Zamfara Governor wants FG to dualise Funtua to Gusau road

Association commends President Tinubu on data protection Act

Association commends President Tinubu on data protection Act

Court upholds restraining order against NLC and TUC, prevents strike

Court upholds restraining order against NLC and TUC, prevents strike

Over 600 evacuees fall ill due to volcanic eruption in Philippines

Over 600 evacuees fall ill due to volcanic eruption in Philippines

U.S. Blinken meets China’s top foreign policy chief

U.S. Blinken meets China’s top foreign policy chief

24-hour curfew declared in Plateau following mass assault

24-hour curfew declared in Plateau following mass assault

Pulse Sports

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Finidi George’s Enyimba success, football philosophy and other factors that qualify him for the Super Eagles job

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

Chelsea target Villarreal's Nico Jackson to fix striker problem

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

No regrets snubbing Super Eagles for England - Eberechi Eze

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

Jordan Torunarigha: KAA Gent defender dumps Germany for Super Eagles of Nigeria

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I am half Nigerian - Arsenal target Noah Okafor responds to fans backlash

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

I struggled to adapt — Cristiano Ronaldo on Saudi move

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Trump arrested in Miami [Getty Images]

Donald Trump arrested in Miami for mishandling classified documents

Donald Trump [Sky News]

Trump pleads not guilty in federal classified documents case

Militants kill 42 in attack on school in western Uganda.

Militants kill 42 in attack on school in western Uganda

PM Berlusconi [Sky Sports]

Global leaders mourn ex-Italian PM Berlusconi