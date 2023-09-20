ADVERTISEMENT
#UNGA 78: Tinubu implies UN's historical shortcomings in addressing Africa's needs

Ima Elijah

Tinubu made known that Africa does not wish to replace old shackles with new ones.

President Bola Tinubu delivered his first address at the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in the United States. [The Whistler]
He contrasted the UN's formation after World War II, driven by the ideals of global solidarity and peace, with the ongoing challenges faced by the African continent.

Recall that the United Nations was formed to maintain international peace and security, promote cooperation among nations, and prevent future conflicts following the devastation of World War II.

President Tinubu's remarks indirectly raised questions about whether the UN has fully met its original mission, especially in light of Africa's historical and contemporary struggles.

According to Tinubu, many proclamations have been made, “yet our troubles remain close at hand”.

The President spoke on the theme ‘Rebuilding Trust and Reigniting Global Solidarity: Accelerating Action on the 2030 Agenda and Its Sustainable Development Goals Towards Peace, Prosperity, Progress, and Sustainability for All’.

President Tinubu underscored Africa's desire for more equitable and respectful relationships with Western nations and international organisations like the United Nations.

He emphasised that Africa does not wish to replace old shackles with new ones, signaling a call for fair and mutually beneficial partnerships.

“As for Africa, we seek to be neither appendage nor patron. We do not wish to replace old shackles with new ones.”

By referencing the Marshall Plan and the need for political commitment and resources, he subtly questioned the extent to which the UN has fulfilled its mission of promoting peace, prosperity, and self-determination for all nations, particularly within the African context.

Tinubu also highlighted Africa's historical legacy of exploitation, broken promises, and unfair treatment.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

