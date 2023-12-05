UK introduces tougher visa rules on regular migration
The new visa rules will also prevent health and social care staff in the UK from bringing family dependents to Britain.
On Monday, the UK announced its readiness to raise the minimum salary requirement for a skilled worker visa.
The threshold currently set at £26,000 will be increased to £38,700.
It also implies that if UK citizens marry non-UK persons, their partner or spouse will not be able to move to the country until they can earn £38,700.
According to Cleverly, the implementation of these rules will reduce the influx of migrants by 300,000 annually.
While laying out his proposals - which will take effect from next year - to the parliament on Monday, Cleverly said, “We will ensure people only bring dependents whom they can support financially, by raising the minimum income for family visas to the same threshold as the minimum salary threshold for Skilled Workers, £38,700.”
Cleverly also confirmed restrictions on international students bringing dependents.
He reaffirmed that Britain would raise the surcharge that migrants pay to access the NHS by 66%, to £1,035.
These rules are believed to be connected with the data of the Office for National Statistics which showed that the number of people who arrived in Britain in 2022 was 745,000 more than the number who left.
