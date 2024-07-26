Ugandan musicians face boycott over silence on corruption

Since the start of the week, calls to boycott musicians who have been silent on the campaign have gained traction on social media platforms like X.

Top Musicians including Sheeba Karungi, Spice Diana, Cindy, Winnie Nwagi among others have come under direct attack from social media users.

pulse uganda

ADVERTISEMENT

“The only Ugandan musicians who raised voices against corruption were (Bobi Wine) and Azawi,” posted writer Kakwenza Rukirabasaija on X.

“Others are folding hands in despair…They’ll come to announce their filthy concerts. Should I tell you what to do?”

A post calling for a boycott of concerts of musicians who have remained neutral on the corruption fight received over 1000 reposts.

“Can we all boycott the upcoming concerts if the owners are not speaking up against corruption. These people need to know that we are the people and power belongs to us,” posted one Bamwine Jr.

Another user, Kabaka Simo wrote, “They (musicians) keep fishing from the victims of corruption which they support. Report YouTube, TikTok and boycott concerts. I move a motion”

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Uganda

“Boycotting concerts whose owners remain silent on corruption sends a strong message that we, the people, won't support those who enable or benefit from corruption,” shared one Blaise Kashoggi

Other users pushed for the boycott to be extended to places of worship as well.

pulse uganda

Azawi saga

ADVERTISEMENT

At the start of the week, Swangz Avenue singer Azawi faced backlash when she pulled down posts she had made about the “Stop Corruption March to Parliament” protest.

It was initially feared that she had been forced by her record lebel to delete the posts.