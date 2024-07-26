Ugandan musicians face boycott over silence on corruption

- Pressure mounts on Ugandan artists and public figures to speak up on anti-corruption campaign
- Calls to boycott musicians who remain silent on the issue gain traction on social media
- Top musicians like Sheeba Karungi, Spice Diana, Cindy, and Winnie Nwagi face direct attack for their silence
Since the start of the week, calls to boycott musicians who have been silent on the campaign have gained traction on social media platforms like X.
Top Musicians including Sheeba Karungi, Spice Diana, Cindy, Winnie Nwagi among others have come under direct attack from social media users.
“The only Ugandan musicians who raised voices against corruption were (Bobi Wine) and Azawi,” posted writer Kakwenza Rukirabasaija on X.
“Others are folding hands in despair…They’ll come to announce their filthy concerts. Should I tell you what to do?”
A post calling for a boycott of concerts of musicians who have remained neutral on the corruption fight received over 1000 reposts.
“Can we all boycott the upcoming concerts if the owners are not speaking up against corruption. These people need to know that we are the people and power belongs to us,” posted one Bamwine Jr.
Another user, Kabaka Simo wrote, “They (musicians) keep fishing from the victims of corruption which they support. Report YouTube, TikTok and boycott concerts. I move a motion”
“Boycotting concerts whose owners remain silent on corruption sends a strong message that we, the people, won't support those who enable or benefit from corruption,” shared one Blaise Kashoggi
Other users pushed for the boycott to be extended to places of worship as well.
Azawi saga
At the start of the week, Swangz Avenue singer Azawi faced backlash when she pulled down posts she had made about the “Stop Corruption March to Parliament” protest.
It was initially feared that she had been forced by her record lebel to delete the posts.
She however came out hours later to clarify that she pulled down the posts because they were being misused by some groups “for malicious purposes.”