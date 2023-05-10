The sports category has moved to a new website.
Elon Musk teases audio, video call features for Twitter

Ima Elijah

The voice and video chat options would not entail the mandatory relinquishment of users’ contact information.

Elon Musk.REUTERS/Mike Blake
The magnate has publicly disclosed that Twitter shall soon be equipped with video, audio calls and encrypted chat functionality.

Musk shared this pivotal information via a tweet disseminated on the morning of Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

According to Musk, the most recent iteration of Twitter shall allow users to respond to any message within a thread.

Moreover, he further added that the encrypted DMs V1.0 trial shall commence on May 11, 2023.

Musk, however, sought to clarify that the voice and video chat options would not entail the mandatory relinquishment of users’ contact information.

The entrepreneur articulated, "Coming soon will be voice and video chat from your handle to anyone on this platform, so you can talk to people anywhere in the world without giving them your phone number."

