Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

'Terrorists' attack French soldiers in troubled Mali

In Mali 'Terrorists' attack French soldiers

French soldiers operating in troubled northern Mali were targeted by "terrorists" in an ambush on Sunday, the third attack in the country in just days.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
The attack on French troops underscores the fragile security situation in Mali as it prepares to go to the polls on July 29 play

The attack on French troops underscores the fragile security situation in Mali as it prepares to go to the polls on July 29

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

French soldiers operating in troubled northern Mali were targeted by "terrorists" in an ambush on Sunday, the third attack in the country in just days.

The ambush underscores the fragile security situation in the West African nation as it prepares to go to the polls on July 29.

A spokesman for the French military said there were no deaths among the French troops but it was not known if there were other casualties in the attack, which took place in the restive Gao region.

"French soldiers of the Barkhane military operation were ambushed by terrorists" near the town of Bourem, a Western military source told AFP, referring to the French mission in the country.

A Malian military source confirmed the incident, which came two days after a deadly attack on the Mali headquarters of a five-nation regional force known as G5 Sahel.

Fatouma Wangara, a resident of Gao, said the French convoy was clearly targeted by a suicide car bomb.

"An armoured vehicle blocked the way and the car blew up," she said.

Another resident told AFP that the area around the ambush had been sealed off by French soldiers.

The attack came as over 40 African heads of state are meeting for an African Union summit in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott with security high on the agenda.

'Hit the heart' of regional security

On Friday, a suicide attack on the headquarters of the regional Sahel force known as G5 killed two soldiers and a civilian in the Malian town of Savare.

The Al-Qaeda-linked Support Group for Islam and Muslims, the main jihadist alliance in the Sahel, claimed Friday's bombing in a telephone call to the Mauritanian news agency Al-Akhbar.

And on Saturday, four Malian soldiers were killed when their vehicle drove over a landmine in the central Mopti region

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, whose country is part of the G5 and is hosting the two-day AU summit, warned earlier that security failings were hampering the work of the Sahel force.

He said Friday's attack "hit the heart" of the region's security and lashed out at a lack of international help.

The G5 aims to have a total of 5,000 troops from five nations -- Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger -- but has faced funding problems.

It operates alongside France's 4,000 troops in the troubled "tri-border" area where Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso meet, and alongside the UN's 12,000-strong MINUSMA peacekeeping operation in Mali.

Mali's unrest stems from a 2012 ethnic Tuareg separatist uprising, which was exploited by jihadists in order to take over key cities in the north.

The extremists were largely driven out in a French-led military operation launched in January 2013.

But large stretches of the country remain out of the control of the foreign and Malian forces, which are frequent targets of attacks, despite a peace accord signed with Tuareg leaders in mid-2015 aimed at isolating the jihadists.

The violence has also spilled over into both Burkina Faso and Niger.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Andre Rieu Dutch violin maestro Rieu fights child labour finebullet
2 Annapolis Shooting Suspect wanted to 'kill as many as possible'bullet
3 In Uganda Military arrests former police chiefbullet

Related Articles

UN DR Congo, Mali, Yemen groups join black list
World Beijing and moscow move to slash 200 jobs at u.N. Peacekeeping missions
Finance Here's why ECOWAS may not have a single currency by 2020
In Mali 3 dead in attack on HQ of G5 Sahel anti-terror force
Buhari President welcomes security summit between ECOWAS and ECCAS
ECOWAS Big hurdles await West African anti-crime initiative
D'tigers Nigeria beat Uganda 109 - 66 in FIBA qualifiers
Buhari President leaves Katsina for Mauritania to attend AU Assembly
D'tigers Nigeria beat Rwanda 110 - 70 in FIBA qualifiers

World

An activist helping to prepare a gay pride march in the central Ukraine city of Kryvyi Rig has been severely beaten
In Ukraine Gay activist attacked ahead of pride march
Syrian refugees ride in a bus evacuating them from Lebanon at the Masnaa crossing on the Lebanon-Syria border on July 1, 2018
In Lebanon More Syrians leave for home
Red Cross chief Peter Maurer met Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
Myanmar Country not safe for Rohingya returnees: Red Cross chief
Last Thursday soldiers were called in to help tackle a fire on Saddleworth Moor, east of Manchester, which led to the temporary evacuation of dozens of homes
In England Firefighters tackle second wildfire in the northern