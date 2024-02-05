Senegal shuts down internet amidst postponement of presidential election
The postponement of the presidential election has fueled tensions in Senegal, leading to protests and expressions of discontent from the public.
This move comes amidst widespread protests triggered by the unexpected deferment of the election initially slated for February 25, 2024.
The decision to cut off internet services was officially announced on Sunday, January 04, by Moussa Bocar Thiam, the Minister of Communication, Telecommunications, and Digital Affairs.
Thiam stated that the suspension of mobile data internet services would be effective from 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 4, 2024. The minister justified the internet shutdown by citing the dissemination of "several hateful and subversive messages" on social networks, which he claimed were contributing to a climate of "threats of disturbances to public order."
The move to restrict internet access has raised concerns both within and beyond Senegal. The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has expressed its worry about the internet shutdown, particularly in the context of the postponed election. The CPJ urged the Senegalese government to reconsider and promptly restore internet access to the public.
Internationally, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued a statement on Sunday, calling on authorities in Senegal to swiftly set a new date for the presidential election. The regional body explained the importance of democratic processes and urged the Senegalese government to address the concerns of its citizens.
