Russian missile intended for Ukraine accidentally lands on Russian village

News Agency Of Nigeria

The governor of the region noted that 7 homes were damaged.

Russian missile destroys village [France 24]

According to initial reports, seven homes were damaged as a result, the governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, wrote on Telegram. There were no injuries. The incident took place in the village of Petropavlovka, around 140 kilometres from north-eastern Ukraine.

Gusev spoke of an “accidental release” of the projectile and did not specify the type of weapon. Unauthenticated videos circulated on social media that allegedly showed severe damage to several houses in the village.

According to Kiev, Russia fired at Ukraine in several waves on Tuesday with combat drones, cruise missiles and ballistic weapons

