ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Detectives arrest Form 4 student suspected of hacking his mother to death

Charles Ouma

Neighbours were attracted by a commotion at the deceased’s home and rushed to the scene where they found 39-year-old lying on the ground.

File image of a crime scene
File image of a crime scene

Police in Homabay County are investigating an incident in which a 16-year old student is accused of murdering his mother.

Recommended articles

The suspect is believed to have pounced on his mother identified as Nelis Ogutu, strangling her to death before hacking her lifeless body.

Kayanja Sub Location Assistant Chief Moses Sirawa confirmed the incident, noting that the motive of the murder remains unknown.

According to the administrator, the minor who is a form four student at Nyatoto Mixed Secondary school arrived home from school on Thursday evening and attacked his victim shortly after evening meals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports indicate that the minor used a machete to hack his mother for reasons that are yet to be established.

Neighbours were attracted by a commotion at the deceased’s home and rushed to the scene where they found 39-year-old lying on the ground.

They rounded up the suspect who was at the scene and handed him over to the police with investigations commencing.

He added that detectives suspect the student may have committed the heinous crime as a result of mental health challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body of the deceased was taken to Kirindo mortuary.

Mental health issues are a significant concern in Kenya, affecting one in four individuals at some point in their lives.

Access to mental health services however remains low with 75% of the population in Kenya not able to afford or access necessary mental health services.

READ: Exploring the cost of mental health care in Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The cost of accessing mental health care in the country is financially prohibitive, with therapy sessions and medication adding substantial expenses

Despite legislative efforts, such as the Mental Health (Amendment) Act, 2022, aimed at enhancing the rights and services for individuals with mental health conditions, the country still faces substantial challenges.

Mathari Hospital in Nairobi
Mathari Hospital in Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

The Kenya Mental Health Action Plan (2021-2025) provides a strategic framework for improving mental health services, yet the implementation and funding of these initiatives remain problematic.

The Taskforce on Mental Health, established by the government in 2019, identified mental health as a national public health emergency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone. Should you or a loved one be struggling, don't hesitate to reach out to:-

  • Befrienders Kenya suicide prevention hotline +254 722 178 177
  • Niskize suicide prevention helpline 0900 620 800 or +254 718 227 440.
  • Mindful Kenya offers mental health services on short USSD code *702*30#. By following the prompts a person seeking professional mental healthcare is linked with a specialist under guarantee of anonymity.
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

APC chieftain advocates merger of House of Reps, Senate

APC chieftain advocates merger of House of Reps, Senate

Tanzanian threatens US to pay him $27 million for helping to find Osama bin Laden

Tanzanian threatens US to pay him $27 million for helping to find Osama bin Laden

Prominent ex-Sokoto Gov says Nigerians will decide between Obi, Atiku in 2027

Prominent ex-Sokoto Gov says Nigerians will decide between Obi, Atiku in 2027

You won't believe where this air hostess hid gold she was trying to smuggle

You won't believe where this air hostess hid gold she was trying to smuggle

2 teenage boys sentenced to 15 years, life imprisonment over K-pop

2 teenage boys sentenced to 15 years, life imprisonment over K-pop

Emotions run high as mother jailed for hawking in Nairobi reunites with baby after 9 months

Emotions run high as mother jailed for hawking in Nairobi reunites with baby after 9 months

FG tightens security on Third Mainland Bridge to prevent vandalism

FG tightens security on Third Mainland Bridge to prevent vandalism

Strike: Nigerians lament losses during national grid shutdown

Strike: Nigerians lament losses during national grid shutdown

New FRSC boss pledges to end number plates, drivers licence delays

New FRSC boss pledges to end number plates, drivers licence delays

Pulse Sports

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A driver who was captured on video assaulting a police officer in Kasarani has been arrested.

Driver arrested after assaulting police officer along Kamiti Road in viral video

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter

Africans express bitter annoyance with their leaders on Twitter

A man using a computer on dressing table

Tremor reported in Nairobi & its environs: What residents felt and where it occurred