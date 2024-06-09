Detectives arrest Form 4 student suspected of hacking his mother to death

The suspect is believed to have pounced on his mother identified as Nelis Ogutu, strangling her to death before hacking her lifeless body.

Kayanja Sub Location Assistant Chief Moses Sirawa confirmed the incident, noting that the motive of the murder remains unknown.

According to the administrator, the minor who is a form four student at Nyatoto Mixed Secondary school arrived home from school on Thursday evening and attacked his victim shortly after evening meals.

Police suspect mental health challenges

Reports indicate that the minor used a machete to hack his mother for reasons that are yet to be established.

Neighbours were attracted by a commotion at the deceased’s home and rushed to the scene where they found 39-year-old lying on the ground.

They rounded up the suspect who was at the scene and handed him over to the police with investigations commencing.

He added that detectives suspect the student may have committed the heinous crime as a result of mental health challenges.

The body of the deceased was taken to Kirindo mortuary.

Mental health concerns in Kenya

Mental health issues are a significant concern in Kenya, affecting one in four individuals at some point in their lives.

Access to mental health services however remains low with 75% of the population in Kenya not able to afford or access necessary mental health services.

The cost of accessing mental health care in the country is financially prohibitive, with therapy sessions and medication adding substantial expenses

Despite legislative efforts, such as the Mental Health (Amendment) Act, 2022, aimed at enhancing the rights and services for individuals with mental health conditions, the country still faces substantial challenges.

The Kenya Mental Health Action Plan (2021-2025) provides a strategic framework for improving mental health services, yet the implementation and funding of these initiatives remain problematic.

The Taskforce on Mental Health, established by the government in 2019, identified mental health as a national public health emergency.

Editor's Note: Help is available, your life is valuable and you are not alone.