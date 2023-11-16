ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Passengers deported did not meet entry requirements - Saudi Embassy

News Agency Of Nigeria

Passengers denied entry and deported to their initial destinations, submitted incorrect information to obtain categories of visa they did not qualify for.

Passengers deported did not meet entry requirements - Saudi Embassy [The Nation Newspaper]
Passengers deported did not meet entry requirements - Saudi Embassy [The Nation Newspaper]

Recommended articles

A statement by the Embassy said that passengers denied entry, and subsequently deported to their initial destinations, submitted incorrect information to obtain categories of visa they did not qualify for.

The discovery was made on their arrival.

“The Embassy would like to stress the importance of following the procedures and laws enacted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all visitors.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Furthermore, all passengers should review all documents to determine their conformity with the conditions prior to departing from their countries to the Kingdom.

“This procedure was not limited to Nigerian citizens only; citizens of other countries were involved,” he said

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

Oshiomhole recounts past assault by DSS, in solidarity with NLC President Ajaero

Enugu Government introduces HPV vaccine into routine immunisation

Enugu Government introduces HPV vaccine into routine immunisation

Passengers deported did not meet entry requirements - Saudi Embassy

Passengers deported did not meet entry requirements - Saudi Embassy

U.S., China to resume military to military communication - Biden

U.S., China to resume military to military communication - Biden

FG to ensure establishment of disability desks in Ministries, Departments & Agencies

FG to ensure establishment of disability desks in Ministries, Departments & Agencies

Former CBN Governor Emefiele set to face trial over alleged economic sabotage

Former CBN Governor Emefiele set to face trial over alleged economic sabotage

Residents express fear, concern over Calabar carnival amid insecurity

Residents express fear, concern over Calabar carnival amid insecurity

Zamfara lawmaker funds weddings for 9 female orphans

Zamfara lawmaker funds weddings for 9 female orphans

Lagos APC congratulates Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat over court affirming their victory

Lagos APC congratulates Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat over court affirming their victory

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Earth Tremor hits parts of Accra

Parts of Accra hit by earth tremor