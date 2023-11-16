Passengers deported did not meet entry requirements - Saudi Embassy
Passengers denied entry and deported to their initial destinations, submitted incorrect information to obtain categories of visa they did not qualify for.
A statement by the Embassy said that passengers denied entry, and subsequently deported to their initial destinations, submitted incorrect information to obtain categories of visa they did not qualify for.
“The discovery was made on their arrival.
“The Embassy would like to stress the importance of following the procedures and laws enacted by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for all visitors.
“Furthermore, all passengers should review all documents to determine their conformity with the conditions prior to departing from their countries to the Kingdom.
“This procedure was not limited to Nigerian citizens only; citizens of other countries were involved,” he said
