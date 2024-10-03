ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Old graves to be reopened in Britain to solve shortage of burial space

News Agency Of Nigeria

The commission has warned the urban areas across England and Wales of fast running out of burial space.

Graves in Britain
Graves in Britain

Recommended articles

Under the proposed changes put forward by the Law Commission, graveyards declared “full’’ during the Victorian era could also be reopened.

The commission has warned the urban areas across England and Wales of fast running out of burial space. There have been proposed changes to allow any burial ground to reuse graves, but only following public consultation and government approval.

Safeguards would also be in place for each grave, with plots only eligible for reuse when the last person was buried at least 75 years ago. Another separate public consultation is considering the time frames around grave reuse, and what would happen if family members objected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prof. Nick Hopkins, commissioner for property, family and trust law, said any change would need to be tackled in consultation with the public.

“Our proposals provide a significant opportunity to reform burial and cremation law and secure burial space for future generations.

“This must be done sensitively and with wider public support,” he said.

Current legislation made it illegal to redevelop a graveyard for any reason other than to grow a place of worship. Other publicly-run cemeteries can be redeveloped if the owner is granted an Act of Parliament.

Alex Davies-Jones, parliamentary under-secretary of state at the Ministry of Justice, said the government was supportive of the Law Commission’s work.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We await with interest the Law Commission’s recommendations, in due course, on the most appropriate framework to provide modern, consistent regulation for burial and cremation,” she added.

Public consultation on the proposed changes is open until January 2025.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Lagos Govt diverts night traffic for truck barrier installation at Ojuelegba bridge

Lagos Govt diverts night traffic for truck barrier installation at Ojuelegba bridge

Tinubu warns terrorists to surrender or face stronger military attacks

Tinubu warns terrorists to surrender or face stronger military attacks

We’re ready to die — Wanted bandit leader dares security forces

We’re ready to die — Wanted bandit leader dares security forces

Minister Idris says Nigeria is winning fight against terror and banditry

Minister Idris says Nigeria is winning fight against terror and banditry

Atiku proposes rotational presidency among Nigeria’s 6 geopolitical zones

Atiku proposes rotational presidency among Nigeria’s 6 geopolitical zones

Old graves to be reopened in Britain to solve shortage of burial space

Old graves to be reopened in Britain to solve shortage of burial space

Former Head of State reveals 4,660 killed in 2020 & 2,660 in 2021 in Sahel

Former Head of State reveals 4,660 killed in 2020 & 2,660 in 2021 in Sahel

Cleric urges Nigerians to remain hopeful, take responsibility to fix the country

Cleric urges Nigerians to remain hopeful, take responsibility to fix the country

Gov Fubara declares Thursday & Friday public holidays for council elections

Gov Fubara declares Thursday & Friday public holidays for council elections

Pulse Sports

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

'There are few players like me' — Victor Osimhen insists he's worth €100million

Engagement Photos? Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield stun in gorgeous new photos wearing matching outfits

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

'No congratulations, nothing' - Noah Lyles girlfriend Junelle Bromfield slams Jamaicans' poor Olympic final reception to Kishane Thompson

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

Watch Asisat Oshoala score winning penalty for Bay FC against Seattle Reign

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'I am a big fan' — F1 legend Lewis Hamilton settles Ronaldo vs Messi GOAT debate

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

'Maddison said it' — Bruno Fernandes defends red card incident in Man United defeat to Tottenham

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

You've opened door to an open war, Houthis tell Israel after attack on Beirut [Yahoo News]

You've opened door to an open war, Houthis tell Israel after Beirut suburb attack

Alice Webb 34, died on Monday just hours after having the procedure. [Daily Mail]

34-yr-old mother-of-five becomes first person to die from BBL procedure in UK

Graves in Britain

Old graves to be reopened in Britain to solve shortage of burial space

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.Ohad Zwigenberg/ AP Images

Netanyahu says killing Nasrallah settling accounts with ‘arch-murderer