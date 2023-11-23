No indication of terrorism in US - Canada bridge blast – New York Gov

The blast occurred at a border crossing between the U.S. state of New York and the Canadian province of Ontario, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.

“More information could arise, but based on the preliminary investigation, no sign of terrorist involvement in the horrific explosion that occurred here in Western New York,” Hochul said in a statement.

“We are not aware of any threats to this area, but I state the caveat that investigation is ongoing,” Hochul earlier told reporters in Niagara Falls.

“It’s a large scene and it’s going to take a lot of time … to be able to piece together the real story.”

Before travelling to the scene, Hochul had said that state police were working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force “to monitor all points of entry to New York.”

The head of Ontario province, Doug Ford, said Canadian investigators were working with their U.S. counterparts.

Three other border crossings with Canada in western New York were also temporarily closed, according to U.S. authorities.

All have since been reopened. Security measures were increased at other crossings and some airports.

Camera footage released by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows a speeding vehicle racing towards the border crossing on the U.S. side at high speed, hitting a curb and being catapulted into the air.

After travelling several metres in the air, the car landed and exploded.

The incident took place in the immediate vicinity of the famous Rainbow Bridge in the U.S. around 11:30 am (1930 GMT) on Wednesday.

Thursday marks the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. when family and friends traditionally get together.

The day before is one of the busiest travel days of the year.

“The stress levels are already high. And we have been on heightened alert since Oct. 7,” said Governor Hochul.

He was referring to the date on which Hamas terrorists attacked Israel killing around 1,200 people, triggering the current conflict in Gaza.

“That’s why it’s so important for me to stand here and tell the world based on what we know at this moment… that there is no sign of terrorist activity with respect to this crash.”

Hochul confirmed that two people died in the vehicle, while a border patrol agent who was in a border booth sustained minor injuries for which they went to hospital.

They have since been released.

U.S. President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident, the White House said, and was following developments closely with his team.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: “We are taking this extraordinarily seriously.”

Some U.S. media reported that the vehicle had approached the border crossing at high speed and was travelling in the wrong lane.

U.S. Congressman Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania was widely criticised on X for jumping to conclusions when authorities had not confirmed the nature of the explosion.

He wrote: “I’m incredibly alarmed by the attempted terror attack at the U.S.-Canada border.

“For months, I’ve warned about the surge of suspected terrorists entering through our Northern border.