Nigeria emerges as Africa's hub for high-tech military hardware

This revelation was made by the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, during a news conference marking the 60th anniversary of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON).

Matawalle highlighted the significance of DICON's evolving role under the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration, noting that the corporation's advancements reflect the Ministry of Defence's commitment to modernising Nigeria's military capabilities.

"DICON is entirely a new DICON," Matawalle declared, emphasising the corporation's renewed capacity to produce sophisticated arms and ammunition.

He further stated that DICON's transformation is attracting significant interest from other African countries, who are now turning to Nigeria for their defence needs. This development is seen as a game-changer for Nigeria's economy.

According to Matawalle, increased patronage from African nations could substantially boost foreign exchange earnings, create jobs for skilled Nigerians, and reduce capital flight.

"We are not only enhancing our national security but also contributing to the economic growth of our country," the minister said, according to The Nation.

Exhibition of home-made military hardware

The announcement comes on the eve of the maiden Africa Defence Industries Conference and Exhibition in Abuja, where over 150 foreign nationals are expected to showcase their capabilities.

The exhibition, scheduled to begin tomorrow, will allow Nigeria to demonstrate its growing prowess in producing military hardware.

Matawalle addressed the scepticism surrounding DICON's past performance, acknowledging that the corporation has faced challenges.

"Many people have been asking me at 60 years old, what has DICON done?" he said.

However, he assured that the new leadership is committed to ensuring DICON stands on its feet.

"We have been working tirelessly to enhance the capacity and capability of DICON so that we can produce our own armaments and attract more investors, particularly indigenous ones."

Operations remain classified - Matawalle

The minister also highlighted the strategic importance of keeping specific capabilities under wraps for security reasons.

"We cannot reveal everything about our capacity, but we assure you that DICON is capable of meeting our defence needs," he said, adding that several African countries are already procuring arms and ammunition from Nigeria.

Matawalle underscored the potential of the new DICON Act 2023 to significantly contribute to Nigeria's development and national security.

He praised DICON's journey over the past six decades, noting that the corporation has expanded its production from small arms and ammunition to military vehicles, artillery, and other defence equipment.

