US court convicts Nigerian pilot for false statements, faces 5 years sentence

Segun Adeyemi

Ojo now faces a potential five-year federal prison term and fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, Robert Troester, announced the conviction of Olukayode Ojo on Monday, August 26, via the FAA's official website. [Getty Images/Punch]
U.S. District Judge Jodi Dishman ordered Ojo's detention following the guilty verdict. The sentence has yet to be determined.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma, Robert Troester, announced the conviction on Monday, August 26, via the FAA's official website.

According to Troester, Ojo made false statements while attempting to secure a First Class Medical Certificate, a crucial requirement for piloting commercial passenger aircraft.

"On June 4, 2024, a federal jury returned a two-count superseding indictment against Ojo, charging him with two counts of making a false statement. On August 16, 2024, a federal jury found Ojo guilty on both counts," Troester revealed, according to Punch.

The case, prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jackson Eldridge and Matt Dillon, stemmed from an investigation by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

Evidence presented during the trial highlighted that Ojo had previously pleaded guilty to two misdemeanour theft charges in Kentucky, linked to the theft of passenger luggage at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

He later concealed these convictions while applying for the FAA certificate in 2023 and 2024.

