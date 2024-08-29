Reps petition Canada over hate speech, genocide threat made by Nigerian woman

Ms. Sunnberger has been accused of making alarming statements that incite violence against the Yoruba and Edo ethnic groups in Nigeria, including calls for their mass genocide through the poisoning of food and water supplies.

Amid this incident, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), released a photo of a Canada-based Nigerian woman via X on Wednesday, August 28.

"This is the picture of the lady behind the voice. Amaka Patience Sunnberger. She has deleted her TikTok account and a group of Nigerians in Canada are reporting her officially to the relevant authorities in Canada. Thanks for alerting everyone," she wrote.

Meanwhile, the green chamber petition, addressed to His Excellency James Christoff, High Commissioner of Canada to Nigeria, was jointly signed by Hon. Biodun Omoleye, Chairman of the Nigeria-Canada Parliamentary Friendship Group, and Hon. Tochukwu Chinedu Okere, Chairman of the House Committee on Diaspora Matters.

The lawmakers expressed their deep concern over the gravity of Sunnberger's statements, noting that her rhetoric not only endangers lives but also violates multiple international, Canadian, and Ontario laws.

Details of Reps petition to Canada high commissioner

In their letter, the Nigerian representatives detailed the threats posed by Sunnberger's statements, which have the potential to incite real-world violence both in Nigeria and within the Nigerian diaspora.

"Her incitement to violence and call for genocide through poisoning are not only deeply troubling but also represent a clear violation of multiple laws," the petition stated.

The lawmakers have requested the Canadian government to take four specific actions:

Initiate a thorough investigation into Sunnberger's actions.

Prosecute her under the relevant sections of the Criminal Code of Canada.

Publicly denounce her statements.

Collaborate with Nigerian authorities to prevent any potential escalation of violence.

Ohanaeze disowns woman who threatened to kill Yoruba, Edo people

In a new development, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has clarified that the woman who posted a controversial video on social media urging people to "Poison Yoruba and Edo" is not Igbo.

The organisation stated that there is insufficient evidence to identify the woman as Igbo, emphasising that her actions do not reflect the Igbo values of thoughtfulness, discretion, self-restraint, and stability.

Dr Alex Ogbonnia, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, issued this clarification in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.

He explained that the attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide was drawn to a video circulating on social media under the username "@Anyi_anambra on TikTok", in which the individual calls on the Igbo people to poison the foods of Yoruba and Benin individuals.

The woman reportedly encouraged others to engage in such acts, stating that "Ndigbo should develop a heart of wickedness and begin poisoning Yoruba and Edo."