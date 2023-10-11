ADVERTISEMENT
You have 72 hours to leave our country, Niger junta tells UN official

Nurudeen Shotayo

The military government in Niger said the UN official has been informed to take all necessary measures to leave their country within 72 hours.

According to a statement credited to the nation's foreign ministry and dated Tuesday, October 10, 2023, the UN official has been informed to take all necessary measures to leave Niger within 72 hours.

Per AFP, the military leaders pointed to obstacles resulting from the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' move to thwart the full and complete participation of Niger at last month's UN General Assembly as the point of concern.

The military regime has already criticised what it described as “the perfidious actions” of the UN chief, saying that they were “likely to undermine any effort to end the crisis in our country”.

Niger wasn't added to speakers' list at the global gathering of world leaders following a reported mixup that occurred from attempts by the current military junta and the deposed government.

Bakary Yaou Sangare, Niger's new foreign minister and erstwhile ambassador to the UN pre-coup, had been chosen by the country's new leaders as representative.

But another application was filed by the overthrown government to send a representative for Niamey, reported diplomatic sources.

The development led to the ouster of Niger from participating.

The decision to expel the UN officials comes shortly after France commenced the withdrawal of its 1,400-strong contingent in Niger after being ordered out by the coup leaders.

Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing.

