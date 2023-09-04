Niger's military junta reopens airspace to commercial flights
The junta has pledged to hold elections soon.
This decision comes in the wake of a military coup that saw the ousting of President Mohamed Bazoum from power.
The announcement was made on Monday, September 04, 2023, by a spokesperson from the Ministry of Transport, shedding light on the decision-making process behind the reopening. According to the spokesperson, consultations were held with relevant authorities to ensure the safe resumption of commercial air traffic.
The closure of Niger's airspace took effect on August 6, 2023, when the military junta assumed control of the country, removing President Bazoum from office.
The junta cited its primary reason for closing the airspace as a preemptive measure to thwart any potential military intervention by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
In the aftermath of the coup, the junta has pledged to expedite the democratic process in Niger by holding elections in the near future.
