ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Niger junta finally grants Bazoum access to see his doctor

Nurudeen Shotayo

Bazoum has been granted access to his doctor after the news of his alleged deteriorating condition heightened tension.

President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic. [Channels TV]
President Mohamed Bazoum of Niger Republic. [Channels TV]

Recommended articles

Bazoum is in detention at his residence by the military leaders who overthrew his government in a coup led by Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani on July 26, 2023.

In the last few days, fears have grown over the safety and health conditions of the ousted democratically elected President, his wife and their 20-year-old son, who are being held captive by the junta.

According to CNN, Bazoum, in a series of text messages to a friend last week, said he had been “deprived of all human contact,” with no one supplying him with food or medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also complained that all the perishable foods he was supplied with have since gone bad, and he is now eating dry pasta and rice.

However, one of his entourage confirmed on Saturday, August 12, 2023, that Bazoum was allowed to see his doctor, who also came bearing food items.

The president “had a visit by his doctor today,” a member of his entourage told AFP, adding the physician had also brought food for Bazoum, his wife and son.

“He’s fine, given the situation,” the source added.

Though Bazoum has been in isolation since he was overthrown, he's given the privilege to contact the outside world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The junta declined the request of the acting United States Deputy Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, to speak with the ousted President during her visit to Niamey, the Nigerien capital, on Monday, August 7, 2023.

However, the deposed President was granted the opportunity to speak with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the phone.

Pulse had earlier reported that the 14th Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, met with the coup leaders on Wednesday to negotiate a peaceful resolution of the matter.

Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo Nurudeen Shotayo is a journalist with special interest in politics, sports, and digital marketing. You can hit him up via nurudeen.shotayo@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Benue senator promises to support music career of cycling Davido fan

Benue senator promises to support music career of cycling Davido fan

Niger junta finally grants Bazoum access to see his doctor

Niger junta finally grants Bazoum access to see his doctor

Christians should join politics to stop fraudulent elections - Obasanjo

Christians should join politics to stop fraudulent elections - Obasanjo

Take advantage of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, APC diaspora tells youths

Take advantage of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, APC diaspora tells youths

Implications of ECOWAS military invasion of Niger for Nigeria, Shehu Sani

Implications of ECOWAS military invasion of Niger for Nigeria, Shehu Sani

Uzodimma drops deputy, opts for female running mate ahead of Imo guber poll

Uzodimma drops deputy, opts for female running mate ahead of Imo guber poll

Police to establish special intervention squad – Egbetokun

Police to establish special intervention squad – Egbetokun

Road crashes claim 4,387 lives in 6 months – FRSC

Road crashes claim 4,387 lives in 6 months – FRSC

Apapa inaugurates new Labour Party exco in Lagos

Apapa inaugurates new Labour Party exco in Lagos

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender says people mock her for loving moi moi

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

AC Milan manager heaps praise on Chukwueze and Okafor after trophy win

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

10 strongest African military powers by country (2023)

10 strongest African military powers by country in 2023

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attends the Senior Course 25 Graduation Ceremony of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State on Friday. [Presidency]

These countries invest heavily in military, what's Nigeria's rank?

Will leadership on Nigeria decide its stance between the West and Russia?

Is Russia finally at Nigeria's doorstep? [Editor's Opinion]

ECOWAS military chiefs suspend key meeting on Niger coup as fears mount. [DW]

ECOWAS military chiefs suspend key meeting on Niger coup as fears mount