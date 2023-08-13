Niger junta finally grants Bazoum access to see his doctor

Bazoum is in detention at his residence by the military leaders who overthrew his government in a coup led by Gen Abdourahmane Tchiani on July 26, 2023.

In the last few days, fears have grown over the safety and health conditions of the ousted democratically elected President, his wife and their 20-year-old son, who are being held captive by the junta.

According to CNN, Bazoum, in a series of text messages to a friend last week, said he had been “deprived of all human contact,” with no one supplying him with food or medicine.

He also complained that all the perishable foods he was supplied with have since gone bad, and he is now eating dry pasta and rice.

However, one of his entourage confirmed on Saturday, August 12, 2023, that Bazoum was allowed to see his doctor, who also came bearing food items.

The president “had a visit by his doctor today,” a member of his entourage told AFP, adding the physician had also brought food for Bazoum, his wife and son.

“He’s fine, given the situation,” the source added.

Though Bazoum has been in isolation since he was overthrown, he's given the privilege to contact the outside world.

The junta declined the request of the acting United States Deputy Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, to speak with the ousted President during her visit to Niamey, the Nigerien capital, on Monday, August 7, 2023.

However, the deposed President was granted the opportunity to speak with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the phone.